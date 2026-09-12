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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/russian-strike-damages-dry-cargo-ship-delivering-military-aid-to-ukraine-in-odessa-port---mod-1124728987.html
Russian Strike Damages Dry Cargo Ship Delivering Military Aid to Ukraine in Odessa Port - MoD
Russian Strike Damages Dry Cargo Ship Delivering Military Aid to Ukraine in Odessa Port - MoD
Sputnik International
A dry cargo ship that delivered military-purpose cargo to supply the Ukrainian military has been hit as a result of strikes on the port of Odessa, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday.
2026-09-12T15:37+0000
2026-09-12T15:37+0000
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"As a result of strikes on the port of Odessa, a dry cargo ship that had delivered military cargo to supply the Ukrainian forces was hit," the statement read.Russia intensified strikes against Ukraine’s Black Sea coast in July, with logistics hubs and commercial ships being routinely hit as part of sustained military operations. The strikes are conducted continuously as a measure to sever enemy's military supply lines.
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Russian Strike Damages Dry Cargo Ship Delivering Military Aid to Ukraine in Odessa Port - MoD

15:37 GMT 12.09.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankA combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex
A combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2026
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A dry cargo ship that delivered military-purpose cargo to supply the Ukrainian military has been hit as a result of strikes on the port of Odessa, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday.
"As a result of strikes on the port of Odessa, a dry cargo ship that had delivered military cargo to supply the Ukrainian forces was hit," the statement read.
Russia intensified strikes against Ukraine’s Black Sea coast in July, with logistics hubs and commercial ships being routinely hit as part of sustained military operations. The strikes are conducted continuously as a measure to sever enemy's military supply lines.
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Launches Massive Overnight Strike on Ukrainian Military-Linked Facilities — MoD
07:21 GMT
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