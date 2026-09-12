https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/russian-strike-damages-dry-cargo-ship-delivering-military-aid-to-ukraine-in-odessa-port---mod-1124728987.html

Russian Strike Damages Dry Cargo Ship Delivering Military Aid to Ukraine in Odessa Port - MoD

Russian Strike Damages Dry Cargo Ship Delivering Military Aid to Ukraine in Odessa Port - MoD

Sputnik International

A dry cargo ship that delivered military-purpose cargo to supply the Ukrainian military has been hit as a result of strikes on the port of Odessa, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday.

2026-09-12T15:37+0000

2026-09-12T15:37+0000

2026-09-12T15:37+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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"As a result of strikes on the port of Odessa, a dry cargo ship that had delivered military cargo to supply the Ukrainian forces was hit," the statement read.Russia intensified strikes against Ukraine’s Black Sea coast in July, with logistics hubs and commercial ships being routinely hit as part of sustained military operations. The strikes are conducted continuously as a measure to sever enemy's military supply lines.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/russia-launches-massive-overnight-strike-on-ukrainian-military-linked-facilities--mod-1124722155.html

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