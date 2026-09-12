https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/russia-launches-massive-overnight-strike-on-ukrainian-military-linked-facilities--mod-1124722155.html

Russia Launches Massive Overnight Strike on Ukrainian Military-Linked Facilities — MoD

Russia Launches Massive Overnight Strike on Ukrainian Military-Linked Facilities — MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike overnight, hitting metallurgical plants in Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk and Krivoy Rog that supply Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-09-12T07:21+0000

2026-09-12T07:21+0000

2026-09-12T07:45+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

dnepropetrovsk

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

russian armed forces

strike

missile strike

drone strike

air strike

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/06/1124545341_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_366c8c055da94bc6dd5e03ecb65944ff.jpg

"Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike using high-precision air-, ground-, and sea-based weapons and attack drones, hitting Ukrainian metallurgical industry enterprises that support military production in the cities of Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk and Krivoy Rog," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Geran drones hit a logistics warehouse in the settlement of Gostomel near Kiev, which stored military cargo, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Russian military, during a massive overnight strike, hit facilities in the Odessa region that provided a significant portion of foreign weapons traffic to Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The ministry said that the strikes targeted port infrastructure and a strategically important transportation hub in the Odessa Region that "facilitated the unloading and storage of military cargo and a significant share of foreign weapons and munition traffic to Ukraine."The Russian army, during a massive overnight strike, hit a metallurgical plant in Krivoy Rog, producing metal products for the manufacture of weapons and military hardware, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The targets included "a metallurgical plant in the city of Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk region, which produces metal products for the manufacture of weaponry and military hardware," the ministry said.The Russian army, during a massive night strike, hit the Severnaya and Novokrivorozhsky mining and processing plants in Krivoy Rog, operating in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said."As a result of attacks by high-precision air, ground, sea-based weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, … the Severnaya and Novokrivorozhsky mining and processing plants in the city of Krivoy Rog, which mine, enrich and agglomerate iron ore for the production of metallurgical products used for military production, were hit," the statement read.Russian forces struck a logistics hub containing materiel for the Ukrainian armed forces in Dnepropetrovsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said."Footage of the Geran drone strike on a logistics hub in Dnepropetrovsk, where materiel for the Ukrainian armed forces was stored," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Geran drones struck a data center in Kiev used to store military assets, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The ministry released a video showing the strike.In the video description, the defense ministry said that the drones had hit the InterCars data center in Kiev.Infrastructure facilities used for military purposes, two dry-cargo ships that had delivered weaponry to the Ukrainian armed forces, and a tugboat were struck at the port of Chernomorsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Russian armed forces have struck the Zaporizhstal metallurgical plant in the Zaporozhye region, which supplies rolled metal products for the military hardware of Ukrainian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched large-scale strikes against Ukrainian metallurgical industry facilities producing military-grade products in the cities of Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, and Krivoy Rog, as well as against port infrastructure in the Odessa region used to deliver cargo for the Ukrainian military and to service maritime vessels operating in its interests."As a result of strikes using high-precision air-, ground-, and sea-based weapons and attack drones, the following targets were hit in the Zaporozhye region: the Zaporozhstal metallurgical plant in the city of Zaporozhye, which is a key supplier of sheet metal for protective structures and armor for military hardware, as well as plates for body armor," the ministry said.The Russian armed forces struck the innovative electric smelting complex of the Interpipe Steel metallurgical plant in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine's largest producer and supplier of rolled metal for military products, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched large-scale strikes against Ukrainian metallurgical industry facilities producing military-grade products in the cities of Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, and Krivoy Rog, as well as against port infrastructure in the Odessa region used to deliver cargo for the Ukrainian military and to service maritime vessels operating in its interests.The facility is Ukraine's largest producer and supplier of rolled metal for the manufacture of military products, it said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/russian-forces-liberate-gruzskoye-and-nikanorovka-settlements-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--mod-1124680385.html

dnepropetrovsk

russia

ukraine

zaporozhye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dnepropetrovsk, russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, russian armed forces, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike, armed forces of ukraine, zaporozhye, cargo ship