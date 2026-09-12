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West not Ready to Address Europe’s Security Crisis - Russian Diplomat
West not Ready to Address Europe’s Security Crisis - Russian Diplomat
Sputnik International
There are fundamental differences in the views of OSCE members regarding the causes of the European security crisis , Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE, Dmitry Polyansky, told Sputnik.
2026-09-12T05:19+0000
2026-09-12T05:19+0000
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He suggested that once OSCE meetings resume after a summer recess, the focus will be on practical aspects of the organization’s work where there is a chance to reach agreement.In addition, the traditional annual meeting of OSCE foreign ministers is due to take place in the Swiss city of Lugano in early December. “Preparations for that meeting will also be underway,” Polyansky added.Russia has repeatedly highlighted the crisis in European security and the need to address its root causes, citing the sharp deterioration of the military and political situation in Europe and the collapse of the existing security treaty framework.
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West not Ready to Address Europe’s Security Crisis - Russian Diplomat

05:19 GMT 12.09.2026
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoPolice cars stand outside EU headquarters in Brussels.
Police cars stand outside EU headquarters in Brussels. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2026
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
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There are fundamental differences in the views and assessments of OSCE members regarding the causes of the European security crisis and ways to overcome it, which is why a discussion on the matter is not expected in the near future, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE, Dmitry Polyansky, told Sputnik.
He suggested that once OSCE meetings resume after a summer recess, the focus will be on practical aspects of the organization’s work where there is a chance to reach agreement.
“For instance, it would be important for the OSCE to determine the chairmanship for the coming year as soon as possible. Another crucial task is to agree on the parameters of the future budget.”
Moscow, Kremlin view - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2026
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In addition, the traditional annual meeting of OSCE foreign ministers is due to take place in the Swiss city of Lugano in early December. “Preparations for that meeting will also be underway,” Polyansky added.
Russia has repeatedly highlighted the crisis in European security and the need to address its root causes, citing the sharp deterioration of the military and political situation in Europe and the collapse of the existing security treaty framework.
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