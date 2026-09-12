https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/west-not-ready-to-address-europes-security-crisis---russian-diplomat--1124720525.html

West not Ready to Address Europe’s Security Crisis - Russian Diplomat

West not Ready to Address Europe’s Security Crisis - Russian Diplomat

Sputnik International

There are fundamental differences in the views of OSCE members regarding the causes of the European security crisis , Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE, Dmitry Polyansky, told Sputnik.

2026-09-12T05:19+0000

2026-09-12T05:19+0000

2026-09-12T05:19+0000

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He suggested that once OSCE meetings resume after a summer recess, the focus will be on practical aspects of the organization’s work where there is a chance to reach agreement.In addition, the traditional annual meeting of OSCE foreign ministers is due to take place in the Swiss city of Lugano in early December. “Preparations for that meeting will also be underway,” Polyansky added.Russia has repeatedly highlighted the crisis in European security and the need to address its root causes, citing the sharp deterioration of the military and political situation in Europe and the collapse of the existing security treaty framework.

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