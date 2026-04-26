https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/europes-security-architecture-unthinkable-without-russia---kremlin-1124043774.html

Europe's Security Architecture Unthinkable Without Russia - Kremlin

Europe's Security Architecture Unthinkable Without Russia - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Europe's security architecture is unthinkable without Russia, as the country is an inseparable element of Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

2026-04-26T10:48+0000

2026-04-26T10:48+0000

2026-04-26T10:48+0000

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"European security architecture is unthinkable without taking into account Russia's interests and without Russia's participation in it. We can only hope this current crop of politicians eventually yields to more pragmatic politicians. But, of course, the picture is completely depressing for now," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. Russia cannot be Europe's main threat, because Russia, no matter what anyone says, being a Eurasian country, is still an integral part of Europe, he also said. Peskov added that Russia has been cast as an "ideal external enemy" for Europe for propaganda purposes. However, European authorities are unlikely to be able to blame all internal problems on Russia. "It is obvious that they will have to give way to other political forces. But what kind of political forces will they be? Germany is the largest European power with a powerful economy and a very disciplined society. Which direction this will all go - I would not venture to say now," Peskov said. History has seen cases where revanchists came to power, demanding revenge for years of national humiliation and the creation of a new strong army, he added. Peskov also said that the crisis in Europe is deepening - economic crises, existential crises, and a security crisis, but above all, a crisis in understanding itself and its basic values.Earlier this week, Germany approved its first-ever military strategy, explicitly naming Russia as the "main threat." Ukraine will have to make even more painful decisions, which is causing hysteria, Dmitry Peskov said.Moscow has repeatedly called on Kiev to muster the will and make the decisions necessary to reach agreements, the spokesman said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/russias-relations-with-european-countries-in-crisis-not-at-moscows-fault---putin-1123906221.html

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