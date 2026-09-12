International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/western-globalist-elites-to-blame-for-ukraine-tragedy--putin-1124720295.html
Western Globalist Elites to Blame for Ukraine Tragedy — Putin
Western Globalist Elites to Blame for Ukraine Tragedy — Putin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the current crisis in Ukraine was provoked by years of Western pressure, culminating in attempts to draw Ukraine into NATO after the 2014 coup.
2026-09-12T04:31+0000
2026-09-12T04:31+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
vladimir putin
viktor yanukovych
ukraine
russia
nato
proxy war
us hegemony
us
nato expansion
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/1b/1124503999_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0ab198d4ac67aca16899f9e43399553c.jpg
“And that, in the end, was in fact the root cause of today’s tragic events in Ukraine. They, the Western globalist elites, are to blame for this. Although they keep shifting the blame onto us.”Putin recalled that Russia had repeatedly warned that NATO’s eastward expansion was unacceptable and said the push to bring Ukraine into the alliance intensified immediately after then-President Viktor Yanukovych was overthrown in a bloody coup.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/1b/1124503999_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c168ec0b4afcad3064e12d5ffa1fea90.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, viktor yanukovych, ukraine, russia, nato, proxy war, us hegemony, us, nato expansion, ukrainian crisis, provocation, foreign provocations, provocative acts, minsk accords, minsk agreements
vladimir putin, viktor yanukovych, ukraine, russia, nato, proxy war, us hegemony, us, nato expansion, ukrainian crisis, provocation, foreign provocations, provocative acts, minsk accords, minsk agreements

Western Globalist Elites to Blame for Ukraine Tragedy — Putin

04:31 GMT 12.09.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the current crisis in Ukraine was provoked by years of Western pressure, culminating in attempts to draw Ukraine into NATO after the 2014 coup.
“And that, in the end, was in fact the root cause of today’s tragic events in Ukraine. They, the Western globalist elites, are to blame for this. Although they keep shifting the blame onto us.”
Putin recalled that Russia had repeatedly warned that NATO’s eastward expansion was unacceptable and said the push to bring Ukraine into the alliance intensified immediately after then-President Viktor Yanukovych was overthrown in a bloody coup.
Participants of the rallies in support of Ukraine's European integration in Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2025
Origins of Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Origins of Special Military Operation: History of Ukraine Conflict
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала