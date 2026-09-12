https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/western-globalist-elites-to-blame-for-ukraine-tragedy--putin-1124720295.html
Western Globalist Elites to Blame for Ukraine Tragedy — Putin
Western Globalist Elites to Blame for Ukraine Tragedy — Putin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the current crisis in Ukraine was provoked by years of Western pressure, culminating in attempts to draw Ukraine into NATO after the 2014 coup.
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“And that, in the end, was in fact the root cause of today’s tragic events in Ukraine. They, the Western globalist elites, are to blame for this. Although they keep shifting the blame onto us.”Putin recalled that Russia had repeatedly warned that NATO’s eastward expansion was unacceptable and said the push to bring Ukraine into the alliance intensified immediately after then-President Viktor Yanukovych was overthrown in a bloody coup.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html
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vladimir putin, viktor yanukovych, ukraine, russia, nato, proxy war, us hegemony, us, nato expansion, ukrainian crisis, provocation, foreign provocations, provocative acts, minsk accords, minsk agreements
Western Globalist Elites to Blame for Ukraine Tragedy — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the current crisis in Ukraine was provoked by years of Western pressure, culminating in attempts to draw Ukraine into NATO after the 2014 coup.
“And that, in the end, was in fact the root cause of today’s tragic events in Ukraine. They, the Western globalist elites, are to blame for this. Although they keep shifting the blame onto us.”
Putin recalled that Russia had repeatedly warned that NATO’s eastward expansion was unacceptable and said the push to bring Ukraine into the alliance intensified immediately after then-President Viktor Yanukovych was overthrown in a bloody coup.
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT