LIVE UPDATES: World Leaders Address BRICS Summit

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The two-day BRICS summit kicks off in New Delhi, India on September 12, bringing together heads of state and government from an expanded 11-member group.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from New Delhi where world leaders and delegations are arriving to take part in the 2026 BRICS Summit.
The official theme and motto for the summit is "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."
Follow our live broadcast for more!
11:19 GMT 12.09.2026
Putin Calls for Expanding UN Security Council to Include Countries From Global South
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday called for expanding the United Nations Security Council to include countries from the Global South.
"We consider it necessary to continue working together with like-minded BRICS partners to enhance the quality of the UN's work. Naturally, expanding its Security Council - specifically by increasing the representation of countries from Asia, Africa, and Latin America - would help achieve this," Putin said at the summit.
Russia attaches the utmost importance to preserving and strengthening the central role of the United Nations in world affairs, he added.
"Its charter is a key source of international law," Putin said.
11:19 GMT 12.09.2026
Putin, Xi, Modi Converse Informally at BRICS Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an informal conversation on the go at the BRICS summit in New Delhi, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The leaders greeted each other with handshakes and spoke briefly on the sidelines of the summit.
10:52 GMT 12.09.2026
BRICS Leaders Adopt Joint Declaration at New Delhi Summit - Modi
10:49 GMT 12.09.2026
10:43 GMT 12.09.2026
China Ready to Work With BRICS Countries to Contribute to Peace in Middle East - Xi
China is prepared to work with BRICS countries to contribute to establishing peace and stability in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the BRICS summit in India on Saturday.
The 18th BRICS summit is taking place from September 12–13 in New Delhi.
"China is ready to work with BRICS member states to contribute to establishing peace and stability in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region," Xi said.
BRICS is an intergovernmental association established in 2006 by Brazil,
10:42 GMT 12.09.2026
BRICS Becomes Influential Cooperation Platform for Developing Countries - Xi
BRICS has become the most influential cooperation platform for emerging markets and developing nations over the past two decades, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday.
"This year marks the 20th anniversary of BRICS cooperation. Over the past 20 years, BRICS cooperation has continued to evolve, demonstrating great vitality, and has become the most influential cooperation platform for emerging markets and developing nations," Xi said at the BRICS summit in India.
10:13 GMT 12.09.2026
Modi Proposes Developing 10 Initiatives to Reform International Governance System
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday proposed developing 10 initiatives to reform the international governance system.
"I propose that we jointly develop 10 proposals for reforming the international governance system," Modi said at the BRICS summit.
These proposals could be set out as a roadmap, the prime minister noted, proposing to prepare such a roadmap by the next summit.
Reform of the UN Security Council can no longer be postponed, and within the framework of negotiations on this topic, a clear timeline must be set and concrete results achieved, Modi added.
10:04 GMT 12.09.2026
China to Assume BRICS Chairmanship in 2027 – Xi
China will assume the presidency of BRICS in 2027 and host the association's 19th summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday.
"China will assume the BRICS chairmanship in 2027 and host the 19th summit of the association," Xi said at the BRICS summit.
BRICS is an intergovernmental association established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. Several more countries have joined BRICS since 2024. India is holding this year's rotating BRICS chairmanship.
09:50 GMT 12.09.2026
09:48 GMT 12.09.2026
BRICS Countries Agree on New Delhi Summit Declaration – Reports
The BRICS countries have agreed on the New Delhi Declaration of the association's summit, the Indian TV channel NDTV reported on Saturday.
The joint statement is expected to be published at 16:00 local time (10:30 GMT), the TV channel reported. The document emphasizes that dialogue and diplomacy are the right path for development, the report read.
India managed to achieve consensus among the association's participants, NDTV reported. The TV channel called the agreement on the document a diplomatic success for the Indian side. No official statement from the summit organizers has been received yet.
09:36 GMT 12.09.2026
India's PM Modi Kicked Off His BRICS Summit Address in New Delhi By Marking Bloc's 20th Anniversary
09:34 GMT 12.09.2026
Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives at BRICS Summit Venue in New Delhi, Shaking Hands With Indian PM Narendra Modi
09:27 GMT 12.09.2026
PM Modi Receives Russian President Putin at BRICS Summit Venue in New Delhi
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the plenary session of the 18th summit of BRICS leaders hosted by India in New Delhi, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially launched the summit's main session, taking place at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre.
The summit is taking place from Saturday to Sunday under the theme of "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."
09:21 GMT 12.09.2026
Ethiopian Delegation Has Touched Down at The BRICS Summit Venue in New Delhi
09:21 GMT 12.09.2026
Emirati Delegation Touches Down in New Delhi For the BRICS Summit, Greeted By Indian PM Modi