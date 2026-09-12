LIVE UPDATES: World Leaders Address BRICS Summit

Putin Calls for Expanding UN Security Council to Include Countries From Global South

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday called for expanding the United Nations Security Council to include countries from the Global South.

"We consider it necessary to continue working together with like-minded BRICS partners to enhance the quality of the UN's work. Naturally, expanding its Security Council - specifically by increasing the representation of countries from Asia, Africa, and Latin America - would help achieve this," Putin said at the summit.

Russia attaches the utmost importance to preserving and strengthening the central role of the United Nations in world affairs, he added.

"Its charter is a key source of international law," Putin said.