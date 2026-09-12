https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/china-to-assume-brics-chairmanship-in-2027--xi-1124725627.html

China to Assume BRICS Chairmanship in 2027 – Xi

China to Assume BRICS Chairmanship in 2027 – Xi

Sputnik International

China will assume the presidency of BRICS in 2027 and host the association's 19th summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday.

2026-09-12T11:03+0000

2026-09-12T11:03+0000

2026-09-12T11:03+0000

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"China will assume the BRICS chairmanship in 2027 and host the 19th summit of the association," Xi said at the BRICS summit. BRICS has become the most influential cooperation platform for emerging markets and developing nations over the past two decades, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.China is prepared to work with BRICS countries to contribute to establishing peace and stability in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the BRICS summit in India on Saturday."China is ready to work with BRICS member states to contribute to establishing peace and stability in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region," Xi said.BRICS is an intergovernmental association established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. Several more countries have joined BRICS since 2024. India is holding this year's rotating BRICS chairmanship. The 18th BRICS summit is taking place on September 12-13 in New Delhi.

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