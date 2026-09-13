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BRICS Advocates for All Countries to Have Equal Opportunities for Growth - Putin
BRICS Advocates for All Countries to Have Equal Opportunities for Growth - Putin
Sputnik International
BRICS advocates for all countries to have equal and unrestricted opportunities for economic and social growth while preserving their unique national cultures and traditions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
2026-09-13T08:04+0000
2026-09-13T08:04+0000
2026-09-13T08:04+0000
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"The BRICS association has always advocated and continues to advocate for all countries, without exception, to have equal and unrestricted opportunities for steady and balanced economic and social growth and for ensuring the well-being of their populations, while simultaneously preserving their unique national cultures and traditions and adhering to their own sovereign development models," Putin said at the BRICS+ session as part of the summit.Key Statements by Vladimir Putin
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BRICS Advocates for All Countries to Have Equal Opportunities for Growth - Putin
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - BRICS advocates for all countries to have equal and unrestricted opportunities for economic and social growth while preserving their unique national cultures and traditions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
"The BRICS association has always advocated and continues to advocate for all countries, without exception, to have equal and unrestricted opportunities for steady and balanced economic and social growth and for ensuring the well-being of their populations, while simultaneously preserving their unique national cultures and traditions and adhering to their own sovereign development models," Putin said at the BRICS+ session as part of the summit.
The Russian leader arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a three-day working visit to attend the BRICS summit, which is taking place in the Indian capital on September 12–13. The BRICS+ session concludes the forum's working agenda.
Key Statements by Vladimir Putin
BRICS nations are actively involved in shaping a more just, multipolar world order
Putin called the further strengthening of the BRICS New Development Bank's potential and the updating of its business models a key task
The bank has already financed 123 projects worth nearly $40 billion
Domestic trade within the BRICS framework has already reached $1.2 trillion
The creation of a new BRICS investment platform would allow to attract long-term capital not only to the association's member states but also to BRICS partner countries
The growth rates of the population in BRICS countries are increasing year by year, with domestic markets strengthening and modern infrastructure established