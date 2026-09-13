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BRICS Advocates for All Countries to Have Equal Opportunities for Growth - Putin

BRICS Advocates for All Countries to Have Equal Opportunities for Growth - Putin

Sputnik International

BRICS advocates for all countries to have equal and unrestricted opportunities for economic and social growth while preserving their unique national cultures and traditions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

2026-09-13T08:04+0000

2026-09-13T08:04+0000

2026-09-13T08:04+0000

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"The BRICS association has always advocated and continues to advocate for all countries, without exception, to have equal and unrestricted opportunities for steady and balanced economic and social growth and for ensuring the well-being of their populations, while simultaneously preserving their unique national cultures and traditions and adhering to their own sovereign development models," Putin said at the BRICS+ session as part of the summit.Key Statements by Vladimir Putin

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