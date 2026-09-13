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LIVE UPDATES: BRICS Summit Day Two

LIVE UPDATES: BRICS Summit Day Two

Sputnik International

The BRICS summit is taking place in New Delhi on September 12–13. The agenda covers economic and technological cooperation, issues concerning the Global South, innovation, and sustainable development.

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The first day began with remarks by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called for continuity in BRICS cooperation and urged members to send a clear signal in favour of partnership. Modi also suggested jointly developing 10 proposals for reforming the global governance system, with the aim of creating a BRICS “roadmap” for reforms by the next summit.Russian President Vladimir Putin said BRICS cooperation is based on equality and good-neighbourly relations, highlighting the bloc’s intellectual and technological potential as a key advantage. Putin also said the unipolar world is becoming a thing of the past, although the transition to multipolarity faces resistance from those who divide the world into a “flourishing garden” and “wild jungles.”Chinese President Xi Jinping said unprecedented global changes are accelerating and multipolarity is becoming “unstoppable.” He added that BRICS members reject external interference, a Cold War mentality and protectionism.The summit unanimously adopted a joint declaration, calling for greater international efforts on diplomacy and conflict prevention, including addressing the root causes of conflicts.BRICS is an intergovernmental association established in 2006 by Russia, China, India and Brazil, with South Africa joining in 2011. Several other countries joined BRICS in 2024. India holds the BRICS chairmanship in 2026.Follow our live broadcast for more!

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