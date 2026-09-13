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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/modi-and-xi-volunteer-mediation-efforts-on-ukraine-to-putin-1124730986.html
Modi and Xi Volunteer Mediation Efforts on Ukraine to Putin
Modi and Xi Volunteer Mediation Efforts on Ukraine to Putin
Sputnik International
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, during their contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, actively offered their services to help resolve the Ukraine issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-09-13T07:35+0000
2026-09-13T07:35+0000
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“During their bilateral meetings, Modi and Xi took a keen interest in the Ukraine settlement and actively offered their good offices to help find a solution,” Peskov said.Putin welcomed this readiness and gave Modi and Xi detailed information on the situation regarding Ukraine, Peskov added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/russia-hopes-us-peacemaking-efforts-on-ukraine-will-bring-results--kremlin-1124723155.html
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Modi and Xi Volunteer Mediation Efforts on Ukraine to Putin

07:35 GMT 13.09.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2026
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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, during their contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, actively offered their services to help resolve the Ukraine issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
During their bilateral meetings, Modi and Xi took a keen interest in the Ukraine settlement and actively offered their good offices to help find a solution,” Peskov said.
Putin welcomed this readiness and gave Modi and Xi detailed information on the situation regarding Ukraine, Peskov added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2026
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Russia Hopes US Peacemaking Efforts on Ukraine Will Bring Results – Kremlin
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