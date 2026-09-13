https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/modi-and-xi-volunteer-mediation-efforts-on-ukraine-to-putin-1124730986.html

Modi and Xi Volunteer Mediation Efforts on Ukraine to Putin

Modi and Xi Volunteer Mediation Efforts on Ukraine to Putin

Sputnik International

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, during their contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, actively offered their services to help resolve the Ukraine issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2026-09-13T07:35+0000

2026-09-13T07:35+0000

2026-09-13T07:35+0000

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“During their bilateral meetings, Modi and Xi took a keen interest in the Ukraine settlement and actively offered their good offices to help find a solution,” Peskov said.Putin welcomed this readiness and gave Modi and Xi detailed information on the situation regarding Ukraine, Peskov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/russia-hopes-us-peacemaking-efforts-on-ukraine-will-bring-results--kremlin-1124723155.html

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