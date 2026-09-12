https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/russia-hopes-us-peacemaking-efforts-on-ukraine-will-bring-results--kremlin-1124723155.html

Russia Hopes US Peacemaking Efforts on Ukraine Will Bring Results – Kremlin

Russia Hopes US Peacemaking Efforts on Ukraine Will Bring Results – Kremlin

Sputnik International

US peacemaking efforts on Ukraine have intensified, and Russia hopes they will prove fruitful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

2026-09-12T09:03+0000

2026-09-12T09:03+0000

2026-09-12T09:03+0000

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"There are US peacemaking efforts, for which we are very grateful, which continue and have now intensified again. And we sincerely hope that these efforts will bear fruit," Peskov told Russian media.Russia-US Trade, Economic Cooperation Currently AbsentThere is still no trade-economic cooperation between Russia and the US, nor any jointly implemented projects, Peskov said, noting that it is unknown whether those will occur before the settlement of the situation in Ukraine.There is an understanding of the benefits for both Russia and the US from resuming trade-economic cooperation, and also "significant interest" among businesses, the spokesman said."But in practical terms, there are still no cooperation mechanisms, no joint, implemented joint projects yet. Whether this will happen before the Ukrainian settlement or not, we will see. The logic of development, of course, suggests that trade-economic and investment cooperation should be resumed as soon as possible. But we have heard statements from Mr. [US Secretary of the Treasury Scott] Bessent, and at another level that, supposedly, first the settlement, and then cooperation. Well, we will see how the situation develops," Peskov noted.

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