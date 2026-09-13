https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/putin-praises-brics-new-development-bank-funding-123-brics-projects-as-good-result-1124732927.html
Putin Praises BRICS New Development Bank Funding 123 BRICS Projects as Good Result
Putin Praises BRICS New Development Bank Funding 123 BRICS Projects as Good Result
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Sunday the financing of 123 BRICS projects worth almost $40 billion through the New Development Bank a good result, but noted that financing needs are much higher.
2026-09-13T12:02+0000
2026-09-13T12:02+0000
2026-09-13T12:02+0000
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"The task of further strengthening the potential of the BRICS New Development Bank and updating its business model appears relevant. The bank has already financed 123 projects worth almost $40 billion. This is, of course, a good result, but the financing needs are much higher," Putin said at the BRICS+ session within the BRICS summit. Putin arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a three-day working visit to take part in the BRICS summit events, which are being held in the Indian capital on September 12-13. The BRICS+ session concludes the forum's working program.
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brics, brics new development bank (ndb), new delhi, vladimir putin, russia
Putin Praises BRICS New Development Bank Funding 123 BRICS Projects as Good Result
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Sunday the financing of 123 BRICS projects worth almost $40 billion through the New Development Bank a good result, but noted that financing needs are much higher.
"The task of further strengthening the potential of the BRICS New Development Bank and updating its business model appears relevant. The bank has already financed 123 projects worth almost $40 billion. This is, of course, a good result, but the financing needs are much higher," Putin said at the BRICS+ session within the BRICS summit.
The BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) is a multilateral development bank established in 2014 by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to fund infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging markets. Headquartered in Shanghai, it operates on equal voting principles among members and has expanded its membership beyond the original BRICS nations.
Putin arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a three-day working visit to take part in the BRICS summit events, which are being held in the Indian capital on September 12-13. The BRICS+ session concludes the forum's working program.