https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/putin-praises-brics-new-development-bank-funding-123-brics-projects-as-good-result-1124732927.html

Putin Praises BRICS New Development Bank Funding 123 BRICS Projects as Good Result

Putin Praises BRICS New Development Bank Funding 123 BRICS Projects as Good Result

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Sunday the financing of 123 BRICS projects worth almost $40 billion through the New Development Bank a good result, but noted that financing needs are much higher.

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2026-09-13T12:02+0000

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"The task of further strengthening the potential of the BRICS New Development Bank and updating its business model appears relevant. The bank has already financed 123 projects worth almost $40 billion. This is, of course, a good result, but the financing needs are much higher," Putin said at the BRICS+ session within the BRICS summit. Putin arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a three-day working visit to take part in the BRICS summit events, which are being held in the Indian capital on September 12-13. The BRICS+ session concludes the forum's working program.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/live-updates-brics-summit-day-two-1124728788.html

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