https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/russian-forces-liberate-chernyakov-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124732470.html

Russian Forces Liberate Chernyakov Settlement in Kharkov Region

Russian Forces Liberate Chernyakov Settlement in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian army has liberated the village of Chernyakov in the Khrakov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

2026-09-13T09:25+0000

2026-09-13T09:25+0000

2026-09-13T09:25+0000

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"As a result of active operations, the village of Chernyakov in the Kharkov region was liberated by Russian military," the ministry said in a statement.Units of the Sever battlegroup continued to tighten the encirclement ring around the Ukrainian positions, the enemy lost up to 55 fighters in the cauldron, the destruction of blocked militant formations in the area of the settlement of Olkhovatka in the Kharkov region is also continuing, the ministry also said.Units of the Sever battlegroup also inflicted damage on surrounded Ukrainian armed forces units inside the Volchansk cauldron, Novoaleksandrovka, and Prikolotnoye settlements in the Kharkov region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/russian-forces-liberate-veseloye-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--1124722908.html

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