https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/russian-forces-liberate-chernyakov-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124732470.html
Russian Forces Liberate Chernyakov Settlement in Kharkov Region
Russian Forces Liberate Chernyakov Settlement in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian army has liberated the village of Chernyakov in the Khrakov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.
2026-09-13T09:25+0000
2026-09-13T09:25+0000
2026-09-13T09:25+0000
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"As a result of active operations, the village of Chernyakov in the Kharkov region was liberated by Russian military," the ministry said in a statement.Units of the Sever battlegroup continued to tighten the encirclement ring around the Ukrainian positions, the enemy lost up to 55 fighters in the cauldron, the destruction of blocked militant formations in the area of the settlement of Olkhovatka in the Kharkov region is also continuing, the ministry also said.Units of the Sever battlegroup also inflicted damage on surrounded Ukrainian armed forces units inside the Volchansk cauldron, Novoaleksandrovka, and Prikolotnoye settlements in the Kharkov region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/russian-forces-liberate-veseloye-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--1124722908.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Chernyakov Settlement in Kharkov Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian army has liberated the village of Chernyakov in the Khrakov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.
"As a result of active operations, the village of Chernyakov in the Kharkov region was liberated by Russian military," the ministry said in a statement.
Units of the Sever battlegroup continued to tighten the encirclement ring around the Ukrainian positions, the enemy lost up to 55 fighters in the cauldron, the destruction of blocked militant formations in the area of the settlement of Olkhovatka in the Kharkov region is also continuing, the ministry also said.
Units of the Sever battlegroup also inflicted damage on surrounded Ukrainian armed forces units inside the Volchansk cauldron, Novoaleksandrovka, and Prikolotnoye settlements in the Kharkov region.
Ukraine lost over 420 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
, over 230 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, over 285 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup
, over 205 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 45 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defense assets shot down seven Ukrainian guided aerial bombs and 902 drones