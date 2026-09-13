https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/trilateral-talks-on-ukraine-could-resume-in-october---kremlin-1124732629.html

Trilateral Talks on Ukraine Could Resume in October - Kremlin

Trilateral Talks on Ukraine Could Resume in October - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia does not rule out the possibility that trilateral negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine could resume in October, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

2026-09-13T09:31+0000

2026-09-13T09:31+0000

2026-09-13T10:05+0000

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"We do not rule out such a possibility; we are talking about a foreseeable future. That is, of course, October cannot be ruled out," Peskov told reporters, commenting on a potential next round of trilateral negotiations on Ukraine.The bilateral contacts of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in India were practical in nature, Dmitry Peskov said."Of course, the numerous bilateral meetings that took place on the sidelines of this summit were, as always, highly practical in nature," Peskov told reporters.Meanwhile, no contacts between Putin and the leadership of Saudi Arabia are currently scheduled, he said.Russian President Vladimir Putin highly appreciates the readiness of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to facilitate a Ukrainian settlement, Dmitry Peskov said.Putin was in New Delhi from September 11 to 13, where he took part in the BRICS summit events. The Russian president also held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.Russia is pleased that the parties managed to agree on the BRICS summit's final declaration, Dmitry Peskov said."We are pleased that, thanks to the hard work of diplomats, it was ultimately possible to find wording acceptable to both Iran and the United Arab Emirates, and to adopt the final declaration," Peskov told reporters.He added that BRICS continues to gain momentum."BRICS continues to gain momentum. You can see the number of countries that attended BRICS+, and you can see the seriousness and depth of the issues these countries are raising within the context of the BRICS agenda. You can see the serious initiatives being put forward by these countries," Peskov said.Russia sees threats of a significant escalation of the situation in Yemen and believes the situation in the country must be stabilized, Dmitry Peskov said.The destabilization of the situation in Yemen poses threats to the global economy, the spokesman told journalists.

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dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, narendra modi, xi jinping, brics, russia, ukraine