https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/ukrainian-conflict-needs-to-be-resolved-via-talks--south-african-president-1124733127.html
Ukrainian Conflict Needs to Be Resolved via Talks — South African President
Ukrainian Conflict Needs to Be Resolved via Talks — South African President
Sputnik International
"As you may recall, South Africa, along with a number of other African countries, participated in the peace mission to Russia and Ukraine. Our main message was that we would like to resolve the conflict through negotiations and achieve a peaceful solution," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said.
2026-09-13T13:45+0000
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Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ramaphosa had a bilateral meeting on the margins of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.The Russian leader said contacts on a peaceful settlement with various sides were ongoing, he added.
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Ukrainian Conflict Needs to Be Resolved via Talks — South African President
"As you may recall, South Africa, along with a number of other African countries, participated in the peace mission to Russia and Ukraine. Our main message was that we would like to resolve the conflict through negotiations and achieve a peaceful solution," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ramaphosa had a bilateral meeting on the margins of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.
"In our bilateral with President Putin, yes, we did touch on a variety of issues, including trade relations between our two countries, investment relations. And we did touch on the question of Ukraine," Ramaphosa said.
The Russian leader said contacts on a peaceful settlement with various sides were ongoing, he added.
"We took comfort from the fact that there are discussions going on, and we also raised our hope and desire that we would like to see this conflict coming to an end," the South African leader said.