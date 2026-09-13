https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/ukrainian-conflict-needs-to-be-resolved-via-talks--south-african-president-1124733127.html

Ukrainian Conflict Needs to Be Resolved via Talks — South African President

Ukrainian Conflict Needs to Be Resolved via Talks — South African President

Sputnik International

"As you may recall, South Africa, along with a number of other African countries, participated in the peace mission to Russia and Ukraine. Our main message was that we would like to resolve the conflict through negotiations and achieve a peaceful solution," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

2026-09-13T13:45+0000

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Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ramaphosa had a bilateral meeting on the margins of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.The Russian leader said contacts on a peaceful settlement with various sides were ongoing, he added.

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