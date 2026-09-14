https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/brics-summit-2026-showcases-global-souths-drive-for-safe-and-fair-tomorrow-expert-1124738516.html

BRICS Summit 2026 Showcases Global South's Drive for Safe and Fair Tomorrow - Expert

BRICS Summit 2026 Showcases Global South's Drive for Safe and Fair Tomorrow - Expert

Sputnik International

The summit was marked by several notable events and could herald significant changes in BRICS members’ relations, India-China Economic and Cultural Council Secretary-General Mohammed Saqib tells Sputnik.

2026-09-14T18:56+0000

2026-09-14T18:56+0000

2026-09-14T18:56+0000

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Indian PM Narendra Modi’s call to restructure the global governance system, including a UNSC reform, marks the desire of Global South nations to have an equal place in these institutions that long have been “kind of a lab dog off of America or certain Western countries.”Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the summit in New Delhi marks a thaw in the previously strained relations between China and India, which is a positive development for the Global South and for the world in general.The BRICS Payment Task Force could soon begin testing cross-border digital payment platforms and strengthening the related cybersecurity.BRICS as a whole could also play a constructive role in arms control and promote a regional common security framework for its members.

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