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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/brics-summit-2026-showcases-global-souths-drive-for-safe-and-fair-tomorrow-expert-1124738516.html
BRICS Summit 2026 Showcases Global South's Drive for Safe and Fair Tomorrow - Expert
BRICS Summit 2026 Showcases Global South's Drive for Safe and Fair Tomorrow - Expert
Sputnik International
The summit was marked by several notable events and could herald significant changes in BRICS members’ relations, India-China Economic and Cultural Council Secretary-General Mohammed Saqib tells Sputnik.
2026-09-14T18:56+0000
2026-09-14T18:56+0000
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Indian PM Narendra Modi’s call to restructure the global governance system, including a UNSC reform, marks the desire of Global South nations to have an equal place in these institutions that long have been “kind of a lab dog off of America or certain Western countries.”Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the summit in New Delhi marks a thaw in the previously strained relations between China and India, which is a positive development for the Global South and for the world in general.The BRICS Payment Task Force could soon begin testing cross-border digital payment platforms and strengthening the related cybersecurity.BRICS as a whole could also play a constructive role in arms control and promote a regional common security framework for its members.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/putin-praises-brics-new-development-bank-funding-123-brics-projects-as-good-result-1124732927.html
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BRICS Summit 2026 Showcases Global South's Drive for Safe and Fair Tomorrow - Expert

18:56 GMT 14.09.2026
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabank2026 BRICS Summit in New Delhi
2026 BRICS Summit in New Delhi - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
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The summit was marked by several notable events and could herald significant changes in BRICS members’ relations, India-China Economic and Cultural Council Secretary-General Mohammed Saqib tells Sputnik.
Indian PM Narendra Modi’s call to restructure the global governance system, including a UNSC reform, marks the desire of Global South nations to have an equal place in these institutions that long have been “kind of a lab dog off of America or certain Western countries.”
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the summit in New Delhi marks a thaw in the previously strained relations between China and India, which is a positive development for the Global South and for the world in general.
The BRICS Payment Task Force could soon begin testing cross-border digital payment platforms and strengthening the related cybersecurity.
2026 BRICS summit in New Delhi, India. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2026
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BRICS as a whole could also play a constructive role in arms control and promote a regional common security framework for its members.
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