https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/can-pakistan-and-africa-triple-bilateral-trade-to-15-billion-by-2030-expert-weighs-in-1124737905.html

Can Pakistan and Africa Triple Bilateral Trade to $15 Billion by 2030? Expert Weighs In

Can Pakistan and Africa Triple Bilateral Trade to $15 Billion by 2030? Expert Weighs In

Sputnik International

The Pakistan-Africa Economic Council has been launched in Islamabad, opening a new chapter in economic engagement between the two sides.

2026-09-14T13:02+0000

2026-09-14T13:02+0000

2026-09-14T13:02+0000

analysis

pakistan

egypt

islamabad

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/0e/1124737745_0:84:1600:984_1920x0_80_0_0_081a00fcc24a31517a0e14307c7f2877.jpg

Pakistan and African countries have once again reaffirmed their determination to increase bilateral trade to $15 billion by 2030 and to diversify economic and trade relations. This statement was made at the launch ceremony of the Pakistan-Africa Economic Council (PAEC) in Islamabad, which was attended by ambassadors, high commissioners, and consuls general of a number of African countries, including Rwanda, Mauritius, Morocco, Zimbabwe, Sudan, Kenya, and Ethiopia.Achieving the $15 billion target will require moving from a transaction-based approach to a long-term market-development strategy, involving investment, local partnerships, distribution networks, trade facilitation, and greater integration into African regional value chains, Rid said.The expert considers pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, engineering goods, and agricultural technologies to be the most promising sectors of the Pakistani economy. Other established sectors also have considerable potential, including textiles and apparel, rice and processed food, sports goods, cement and construction materials, and IT and digital services.Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce identifies 10 African countries — Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Egypt, Sudan, Tanzania, and Ethiopia — as priority partners, reflecting their economic weight, market size, and potential for expanding bilateral trade and investment. Among these, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania are particularly important from the perspective of Pakistan's existing exports, commercial interests, and established political contacts, Rid emphasized.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/direct-link-arcticpakistans-southern-ports-fantasy-or-near-future-1124677088.html

pakistan

egypt

islamabad

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pakistan, egypt, islamabad