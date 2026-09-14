Can Pakistan and Africa Triple Bilateral Trade to $15 Billion by 2030? Expert Weighs In
© PhotoOn 11 September 2026, H.E. Fatou Harerimana, Rwanda High Commissioner to Pakistan, accompanied by Mr. Esdras Kwibuka, First Secretary, attended the launch of the Pakistan–Africa Economic Council (PAEC) in Islamabad
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The Pakistan-Africa Economic Council has been launched in Islamabad, opening a new chapter in economic engagement between the two sides.
Pakistan and African countries have once again reaffirmed their determination to increase bilateral trade to $15 billion by 2030 and to diversify economic and trade relations. This statement was made at the launch ceremony of the Pakistan-Africa Economic Council (PAEC) in Islamabad, which was attended by ambassadors, high commissioners, and consuls general of a number of African countries, including Rwanda, Mauritius, Morocco, Zimbabwe, Sudan, Kenya, and Ethiopia.
Commenting on this target, Saeed Ahmed Rid, Associate Professor at the National Institute of Pakistan Studies, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, noted: "The target of $15 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 appears quite ambitious given the current geopolitical environment and Pakistan's own economic outlook." According to data from Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan's bilateral trade with Africa stood at approximately $4.85 billion in FY2024–25, comprising $2.24 billion in Pakistani exports and $2.61 billion in imports, the expert recalled.
Achieving the $15 billion target will require moving from a transaction-based approach to a long-term market-development strategy, involving investment, local partnerships, distribution networks, trade facilitation, and greater integration into African regional value chains, Rid said.
The expert considers pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, engineering goods, and agricultural technologies to be the most promising sectors of the Pakistani economy. Other established sectors also have considerable potential, including textiles and apparel, rice and processed food, sports goods, cement and construction materials, and IT and digital services.
3 September, 14:26 GMT
Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce identifies 10 African countries — Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Egypt, Sudan, Tanzania, and Ethiopia — as priority partners, reflecting their economic weight, market size, and potential for expanding bilateral trade and investment. Among these, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania are particularly important from the perspective of Pakistan's existing exports, commercial interests, and established political contacts, Rid emphasized.
"Egypt's importance could increase further if it joins emerging regional security arrangements involving Pakistan and Saudi Arabia," Rid also noted, adding that there have already been indications that Egypt could potentially join the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, though this should be treated as a prospective development rather than an established fact until formally confirmed.