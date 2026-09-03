https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/direct-link-arcticpakistans-southern-ports-fantasy-or-near-future-1124677088.html

Direct Link Russia's Arctic—Pakistan's Southern Ports: Fantasy or Near Future?

Direct Link Russia's Arctic—Pakistan's Southern Ports: Fantasy or Near Future?

Sputnik International

Pakistan eyes Russia's Arctic route as a strategic trade alternative, but experts warn that tangible progress hinges on launching joint energy projects first.

2026-09-03T14:26+0000

2026-09-03T14:26+0000

2026-09-03T14:41+0000

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pakistan

russia

arctic

china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec)

international north–south transport corridor (nstc)

northern sea route

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Shifting global logistics and mounting tensions in the Middle East are forcing nations to rethink traditional trade routes. Pakistan, whose ports have historically faced southward, is increasingly looking north—toward Russia's Northern Sea Route. Experts interviewed by Sputnik agree that this idea is no longer purely speculative; it is gradually taking shape as a pragmatic strategic option.Why Traditional Routes Are No Longer ReliableThe primary driver behind this interest is the growing vulnerability of the conventional maritime system. According to Sangeen Khan Panezai, a research fellow in national security and foreign policy based in Islamabad, the issue is not merely the existence of an alternative route but the fact that "the traditional maritime system is becoming increasingly vulnerable to geopolitical disruption." With rising tensions near the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab-el-Mandeb, shipping companies are increasingly rerouting vessels around the Cape of Good Hope—a detour that significantly increases transit time, fuel consumption, and overall costs.Pakistan as a Bridge Between CorridorsIn this context, Pakistan sees a unique opportunity. The country is already a flagship node of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Now, Panezai emphasizes, Pakistan aims to connect Gwadar Port with Russia's North-South Transport Corridor (NSTC). This would link Pakistan not only with western Russia via continental overland routes but also with the Russian Far East and Arctic cargo networks.Amir Jahangir, co-founder and CEO of Mishal Pakistan, expands on this vision. He confirms that Pakistan can explore this route by linking its southern ports—Gwadar, Pasni, and Karachi—with Russia's Vladivostok and the wider Arctic shipping network. However, Jahangir strikes a note of caution. High operational costs, the need for ice-class vessels, limited infrastructure, and seasonal navigation risks mean that Pakistan should begin with pilot shipments and targeted partnerships before committing to a permanent service.Vladivostok as the Meeting Point of Two Eastern StrategiesPolitical analyst Dr. Shazia Anwer Cheema believes that a direct shipping link between Russian Arctic waters and Pakistani terminals is not only feasible but could mark a turning point in bilateral economic relations. She fully endorses Ambassador Tirmizi's framing of Pakistan as the connector between China's BRI and Russia's North–South corridor.She notes that both the Russian NSTC and the Chinese BRI represent strategic diversification away from the Western-led monetary and trade system, with CPEC serving as the critical nodal point linking various regional transport networks.The Key Prerequisite: "The Ball Is in Russia's Court"Yet geopolitical expert Agha Iqrar Haroon from Islamabad injects a pragmatic counterpoint. He reminds us that the 21st century is an era of great connectivity, and Pakistan has already proven its capabilities within CPEC. However, he warns, aspiration alone is not enough to simply "hook up" Pakistan's port infrastructure to the NSTC.According to Haroon, Russia expects practical steps from Pakistan on the long-signed but yet-to-be-launched South–North gas pipeline project. He further argues that the realization of a direct Arctic–South Asia route depends directly on the launch of energy projects. "The ball is in Russia's court," he says—it is up to Moscow to decide whether to support this vector.Bottom LineA direct Arctic–South Asia shipping link is technically viable. For Russia, it offers access to warm-water ports through Pakistan; for Pakistan, it promises trade diversification and a foothold in the emerging Eurasian logistics network. Yet, as Haroon emphasizes, tangible progress hinges on concrete energy cooperation. Pakistan, for its part, has signaled its readiness to become a responsible eastern partner and connect its already operational infrastructure with Russia's transport arteries. The question now is whether Moscow will take the next step.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/trans-arctic-transport-corridor-to-bolster-russias-role-as-eurasian-logistics-hub---expert-1124669511.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/pakistan-is-important-partner-of-russia-in-asia---russian-federation-council-speaker-1124575901.html

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pakistan, russia, arctic, china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec), international north–south transport corridor (nstc), northern sea route