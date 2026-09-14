https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/csto-military-drills-kick-off-in-kazakhstan-1124735978.html
CSTO Military Drills Kick Off in Kazakhstan
CSTO Military Drills Kick Off in Kazakhstan
Sputnik International
The Rubezh-2026 exercise is being held from September 13 to 18 with troops from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan taking part, the CSTO Joint Staff says.
2026-09-14T08:20+0000
2026-09-14T08:20+0000
2026-09-14T08:21+0000
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"We are talking about a fundamental change in the nature of combat operations. The massive use of precision-guided weapons, UAVs and reconnaissance assets rules out the creation of large groupings and bases both near the line of contact and in the deep rear," Deputy Chief of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Joint Staff Lieutenant General Ruslan Shpekbayev tells Sputnik.
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military & intelligence, collective security treaty organization (csto), russia, kazakhstan
CSTO Military Drills Kick Off in Kazakhstan
08:20 GMT 14.09.2026 (Updated: 08:21 GMT 14.09.2026)
The Rubezh-2026 exercise is being held from September 13 to 18 with troops from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan taking part, the CSTO Joint Staff says.
"We are talking about a fundamental change in the nature of combat operations. The massive use of precision-guided weapons, UAVs and reconnaissance assets rules out the creation of large groupings and bases both near the line of contact and in the deep rear," Deputy Chief of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Joint Staff Lieutenant General Ruslan Shpekbayev tells Sputnik.