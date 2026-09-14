International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/csto-military-drills-kick-off-in-kazakhstan-1124735978.html
CSTO Military Drills Kick Off in Kazakhstan
CSTO Military Drills Kick Off in Kazakhstan
Sputnik International
The Rubezh-2026 exercise is being held from September 13 to 18 with troops from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan taking part, the CSTO Joint Staff says.
2026-09-14T08:20+0000
2026-09-14T08:21+0000
world
military & intelligence
collective security treaty organization (csto)
russia
kazakhstan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0e/1118956717_0:126:3197:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_abffe2948449f6cf5f01624d4132f13c.jpg
"We are talking about a fundamental change in the nature of combat operations. The massive use of precision-guided weapons, UAVs and reconnaissance assets rules out the creation of large groupings and bases both near the line of contact and in the deep rear," Deputy Chief of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Joint Staff Lieutenant General Ruslan Shpekbayev tells Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/csto-secretary-general-notes-danger-of-europes-militarization-bellicose-rhetoric-1124589554.html
russia
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0e/1118956717_234:0:2965:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7c449f35521f582aba04792a7d2a33e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, collective security treaty organization (csto), russia, kazakhstan
military & intelligence, collective security treaty organization (csto), russia, kazakhstan

CSTO Military Drills Kick Off in Kazakhstan

08:20 GMT 14.09.2026 (Updated: 08:21 GMT 14.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankCollective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) drills. File photo
Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) drills. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Rubezh-2026 exercise is being held from September 13 to 18 with troops from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan taking part, the CSTO Joint Staff says.
"We are talking about a fundamental change in the nature of combat operations. The massive use of precision-guided weapons, UAVs and reconnaissance assets rules out the creation of large groupings and bases both near the line of contact and in the deep rear," Deputy Chief of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Joint Staff Lieutenant General Ruslan Shpekbayev tells Sputnik.
A German officer of the NATO contingent deployed in Macedonia looks through his binoculars - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2026
World
CSTO Secretary General Notes Danger of Europe's Militarization, Bellicose Rhetoric
17 August, 07:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала