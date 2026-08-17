https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/csto-secretary-general-notes-danger-of-europes-militarization-bellicose-rhetoric-1124589554.html
CSTO Secretary General Notes Danger of Europe's Militarization, Bellicose Rhetoric
CSTO Secretary General Notes Danger of Europe's Militarization, Bellicose Rhetoric
Sputnik International
The militarization of Europe and bellicose rhetoric directed at CSTO member states are extremely dangerous given the countries' vast military arsenals, especially amid mutual mistrust, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov told Sputnik.
2026-08-17T07:33+0000
2026-08-17T07:33+0000
2026-08-17T07:33+0000
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"Against the backdrop of mutual mistrust and the lack of effective international legal mechanisms capable of resolving emerging conflicts, there is a clear militarization of Europe and an increase in bellicose rhetoric directed at a number of CSTO member states. This is extremely dangerous given the vast military arsenals these states possess," Masadykov said. He recalled that global military spending in 2025 is estimated at $2.9 trillion. Sputnik previously reported that Poland was conducting military exercises near the borders of Russia and Belarus from July 13-14. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called the exercises "an attempt by Warsaw to flex its muscles and a sign of absolute irresponsibility on the part of the Polish elite."
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CSTO Secretary General Notes Danger of Europe's Militarization, Bellicose Rhetoric
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The militarization of Europe and bellicose rhetoric directed at CSTO member states are extremely dangerous given the countries' vast military arsenals, especially amid mutual mistrust, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov told Sputnik.
"Against the backdrop of mutual mistrust and the lack of effective international legal mechanisms capable of resolving emerging conflicts, there is a clear militarization of Europe and an increase in bellicose rhetoric directed at a number of CSTO member states. This is extremely dangerous given the vast military arsenals these states possess," Masadykov said.
He recalled that global military spending in 2025 is estimated at $2.9 trillion.
Sputnik previously reported that Poland was conducting military exercises near the borders of Russia and Belarus from July 13-14. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called the exercises "an attempt by Warsaw to flex its muscles and a sign of absolute irresponsibility on the part of the Polish elite."