https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/iran-expands-list-of-vessels-subject-to-potential-sanctions---strait-authority-1124738038.html
Iran Expands List of Vessels Subject to Potential Sanctions - Strait Authority
Iran Expands List of Vessels Subject to Potential Sanctions - Strait Authority
Sputnik International
Iran expanded the list of vessels subject to potential restrictive measures in the Strait of Hormuz to 77 on Monday, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) said.
2026-09-14T13:04+0000
2026-09-14T13:04+0000
2026-09-14T13:04+0000
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"Vessels violating Iranian protocols in the Strait of Hormuz will face restrictions on future passage, ranging from fines to detention or confiscation," the statement read. The PGSA warned that any vessel cooperating with the listed ships would also be added to the blacklist. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved. The escalation of the conflict has brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global trade in oil and liquefied natural gas, to a near-standstill, raising fuel prices around the world.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/iran-oman-hormuz-pact-means-no-automatic-opening-of-strait--reports-1124729908.html
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Iran Expands List of Vessels Subject to Potential Sanctions - Strait Authority
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran expanded the list of vessels subject to potential restrictive measures in the Strait of Hormuz to 77 on Monday, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) said.
"Vessels violating Iranian protocols in the Strait of Hormuz will face restrictions on future passage, ranging from fines to detention or confiscation," the statement read.
The PGSA warned that any vessel cooperating with the listed ships would also be added to the blacklist.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
The escalation of the conflict has brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global trade in oil and liquefied natural gas, to a near-standstill, raising fuel prices around the world.