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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russia-and-china-discuss-cross-border-unmanned-road-freight-transport-routes-1124737617.html
Russia and China Discuss Cross-Border Unmanned Road Freight Transport Routes
Russia and China Discuss Cross-Border Unmanned Road Freight Transport Routes
Sputnik International
At the end of May this year, the first cross-border freight transport using unmanned trucks between Russia and Kazakhstan was carried out, head of Russia’s Ministry of Transport Andrey Nikitin said on the sidelines of the World Youth Festival.
2026-09-14T12:31+0000
2026-09-14T12:31+0000
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"We are currently discussing an unmanned route to China, and we will definitely implement this project with our Chinese colleagues," he said.The World Youth Festival is running from September 11 to 17, 2026 in Yekaterinburg, with Sputnik being its general information partner.
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Russia and China Discuss Cross-Border Unmanned Road Freight Transport Routes

12:31 GMT 14.09.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Solovyova / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
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At the end of May this year, the first cross-border freight transport using unmanned trucks between Russia and Kazakhstan was carried out, head of Russia’s Ministry of Transport Andrey Nikitin said on the sidelines of the World Youth Festival.
"We are currently discussing an unmanned route to China, and we will definitely implement this project with our Chinese colleagues," he said.
The World Youth Festival is running from September 11 to 17, 2026 in Yekaterinburg, with Sputnik being its general information partner.
World Youth Festival Gets into Full Swing in Russia’s Yekaterinburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2026
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World Youth Festival Gets into Full Swing in Russia’s Yekaterinburg
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