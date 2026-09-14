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Russia Hits Ukraine Troops' Temporary Deployment Points in Kharkov, Sumy Regions
Russia Hits Ukraine Troops' Temporary Deployment Points in Kharkov, Sumy Regions
Sputnik International
The Russian aerospace forces have destroyed temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov and Sumy regions using FAB‑500 aerial bombs and missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
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Intelligence officers have discovered temporary deployment points for enemy personnel and UAV control in the settlements of Fedorovka in the Kharkov region and Zemlyanoye in the Sumy region, the ministry said in a statement, adding that air strikes were carried out against the targets by crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces using FAB‑500 aerial bombs and two X‑39 LMUR air missiles. In addition, the Russian forces carried out strikes with Geran‑4 drones against locomotives and railway trains used to transport military cargo through Ukrainian territory in the Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Poltava, Nikolaev and Odessa regions, the ministry said.
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Russia Hits Ukraine Troops' Temporary Deployment Points in Kharkov, Sumy Regions

08:13 GMT 14.09.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman from a Molniya-PVO UAV crew of Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye direction of the special military operation
A Russian serviceman from a Molniya-PVO UAV crew of Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye direction of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian aerospace forces have destroyed temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov and Sumy regions using FAB‑500 aerial bombs and missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Intelligence officers have discovered temporary deployment points for enemy personnel and UAV control in the settlements of Fedorovka in the Kharkov region and Zemlyanoye in the Sumy region, the ministry said in a statement, adding that air strikes were carried out against the targets by crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces using FAB‑500 aerial bombs and two X‑39 LMUR air missiles.
"As a result of the combat operations carried out by Russian aviation crews, objective monitoring equipment recorded the destruction of the temporary deployment point of units of the 108th separate territorial defense brigade in Fedorovka, and the successful destruction of the UAV control point of the fifth border detachment of Ukraine in the settlement of Zemlyanoye, the Sumy region," the statement read.
In addition, the Russian forces carried out strikes with Geran‑4 drones against locomotives and railway trains used to transport military cargo through Ukrainian territory in the Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Poltava, Nikolaev and Odessa regions, the ministry said.
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