https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russia-hits-ukraine-troops-temporary-deployment-points-in-kharkov-sumy-regions-1124735855.html

Russia Hits Ukraine Troops' Temporary Deployment Points in Kharkov, Sumy Regions

Russia Hits Ukraine Troops' Temporary Deployment Points in Kharkov, Sumy Regions

Sputnik International

The Russian aerospace forces have destroyed temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov and Sumy regions using FAB‑500 aerial bombs and missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-09-14T08:13+0000

2026-09-14T08:13+0000

2026-09-14T08:13+0000

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Intelligence officers have discovered temporary deployment points for enemy personnel and UAV control in the settlements of Fedorovka in the Kharkov region and Zemlyanoye in the Sumy region, the ministry said in a statement, adding that air strikes were carried out against the targets by crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces using FAB‑500 aerial bombs and two X‑39 LMUR air missiles. In addition, the Russian forces carried out strikes with Geran‑4 drones against locomotives and railway trains used to transport military cargo through Ukrainian territory in the Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Poltava, Nikolaev and Odessa regions, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/russia-hits-ukraines-military-objects-port-infrastructure-overnight---defense-ministry-1124714345.html

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