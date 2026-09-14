https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russia-liberates-shirokoe-and-shevchenkovo-in-kharkov-region-1124736268.html

Russia Liberates Shirokoe and Shevchenkovo in Kharkov Region

Russia Liberates Shirokoe and Shevchenkovo in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlements of Shirokoe and Shevchenkovo in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-09-14T10:05+0000

2026-09-14T10:05+0000

2026-09-14T10:05+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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kharkov

zaporozhye

russian defense ministry

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"The settlement of Shirokoe in the Kharkov region has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Additionally, the Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Novoandreevka in the Zaporozhye region, the statement read.The liberation of the settlements allows to continue the creation of a buffer zone in the Kharkov region to protect Russian territories from Ukrainian shelling, as well as facilitates the offensive aimed at the complete liberation of the Zaporozhye region.Ukraine lost over 460 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to:Russian air defense systems shot down four aerial bombs, four HIMARS projectiles, two Neptun missiles, and a total of 1,025 Ukrainian UAVs, the ministry said, as well as destroyed an unmanned boat of the naval forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/russia-liberates-novogrishino-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-and-zorevka-in-zaporozhye-region--mod-1124716117.html

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