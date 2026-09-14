https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russia-to-lift-the-lid-on-wests-ukraine-secrets-at-osce-vows-envoy--1124735182.html
Russia to Lift the Lid on West's Ukraine Secrets at OSCE, Vows Envoy
Russia to Lift the Lid on West's Ukraine Secrets at OSCE, Vows Envoy
Sputnik International
The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) provides a highly convenient platform for voicing facts that Western elites hide from the public, Dmitry Polyansky told Sputnik.
2026-09-14T06:35+0000
2026-09-14T06:35+0000
2026-09-14T06:35+0000
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Russia "will use concrete examples to demonstrate the harmful consequences of the course Western countries continue to pursue toward Russia, including on the Ukraine issue," the envoy pledged.During the organization’s summer recess, Ukraine and its Western bosses committed a massive amount of new crimes as Zelensky deliberately decided to go down the path of escalation, with his sponsors “relishing” the strikes targeting Russian civilians, the diplomat emphasized. Such evidence of Ukraine's shift to blatant state-run terrorism, he stressed, "must be condemned."
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russia, osce, ukraine, west, war crimes, volodymyr zelensky
russia, osce, ukraine, west, war crimes, volodymyr zelensky
Russia to Lift the Lid on West's Ukraine Secrets at OSCE, Vows Envoy
The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) provides a highly convenient platform for voicing facts that Western elites hide from the public, Russia's Permanent Representative to the organization, Dmitry Polyansky, told Sputnik.
Russia "will use concrete examples to demonstrate the harmful consequences of the course Western countries continue to pursue toward Russia, including on the Ukraine issue," the envoy pledged.
During the organization’s summer recess, Ukraine and its Western bosses committed a massive amount of new crimes
as Zelensky deliberately decided to go down the path of escalation, with his sponsors “relishing” the strikes targeting Russian civilians, the diplomat emphasized.
Such evidence of Ukraine's shift to blatant state-run terrorism, he stressed, "must be condemned."