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Russia Welcomes Any Call on Ukraine to Stop Strikes on Civilian Economic Infrastructure - Kremlin
Russia Welcomes Any Call on Ukraine to Stop Strikes on Civilian Economic Infrastructure - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia welcomes any call to Ukraine to halt attacks on civilian economic facilities, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says.
2026-09-14T09:59+0000
2026-09-14T10:06+0000
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Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/trilateral-talks-on-ukraine-could-resume-in-october---kremlin-1124732629.html
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Russia Welcomes Any Call on Ukraine to Stop Strikes on Civilian Economic Infrastructure - Kremlin

09:59 GMT 14.09.2026 (Updated: 10:06 GMT 14.09.2026)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankSteve Witkoff and Jared Kushner prior to their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. September 5, 2026
Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner prior to their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. September 5, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
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Russia welcomes any call to Ukraine to halt attacks on civilian economic facilities, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says.
Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:
Any countries can contribute to a settlement in Ukraine by influencing Kiev and pushing it toward flexibility
The situation on oil markets is deteriorating rapidly, mainly due to developments in the Persian Gulf
The disabling of Saudi Arabia's oil pipeline knocked more than 4% of global supplies off the market, which cannot but cause concern
Third round of Russia-Ukraine Istanbul talks - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2026
World
Trilateral Talks on Ukraine Could Resume in October - Kremlin
Yesterday, 09:31 GMT
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