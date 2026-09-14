https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russia-welcomes-any-call-on-ukraine-to-stop-strikes-on-civilian-economic-infrastructure---kremlin-1124736125.html
Russia Welcomes Any Call on Ukraine to Stop Strikes on Civilian Economic Infrastructure - Kremlin
Russia Welcomes Any Call on Ukraine to Stop Strikes on Civilian Economic Infrastructure - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia welcomes any call to Ukraine to halt attacks on civilian economic facilities, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says.
2026-09-14T09:59+0000
2026-09-14T09:59+0000
2026-09-14T10:06+0000
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Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/trilateral-talks-on-ukraine-could-resume-in-october---kremlin-1124732629.html
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Russia Welcomes Any Call on Ukraine to Stop Strikes on Civilian Economic Infrastructure - Kremlin
09:59 GMT 14.09.2026 (Updated: 10:06 GMT 14.09.2026)
Being updated
Russia welcomes any call to Ukraine to halt attacks on civilian economic facilities, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says.
Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:
Any countries can contribute to a settlement in Ukraine by influencing Kiev and pushing it toward flexibility
The situation on oil markets is deteriorating rapidly, mainly due to developments in the Persian Gulf
The disabling of Saudi Arabia's oil pipeline knocked more than 4% of global supplies off the market, which cannot but cause concern