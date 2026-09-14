https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russia-welcomes-any-call-on-ukraine-to-stop-strikes-on-civilian-economic-infrastructure---kremlin-1124736125.html

Russia Welcomes Any Call on Ukraine to Stop Strikes on Civilian Economic Infrastructure - Kremlin

Russia Welcomes Any Call on Ukraine to Stop Strikes on Civilian Economic Infrastructure - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia welcomes any call to Ukraine to halt attacks on civilian economic facilities, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says.

2026-09-14T09:59+0000

2026-09-14T09:59+0000

2026-09-14T10:06+0000

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Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/trilateral-talks-on-ukraine-could-resume-in-october---kremlin-1124732629.html

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