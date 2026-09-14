https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russian-forces-keep-hammering-railway-hubs-in-western-ukraine-with-military-cargo-from-europe--1124738237.html
Russian Forces Keep Hammering Railway Hubs in Western Ukraine with Military Cargo from Europe
Russian Forces Keep Hammering Railway Hubs in Western Ukraine with Military Cargo from Europe
Sputnik International
Strikes have continued on railway infrastructure facilities in western Ukraine used for transporting military cargo from Europe, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Monday.
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"Strikes continue on railway infrastructure facilities in the western regions of Ukraine used for transporting military cargo from European countries," the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.Additionally, Russian drone strikes in the port of Odessa hit a maritime vessel with supplies for the Ukrainian military.
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russia, ukraine, odessa, russian ministry of defense
Russian Forces Keep Hammering Railway Hubs in Western Ukraine with Military Cargo from Europe
Strikes have continued on railway infrastructure facilities in western Ukraine used for transporting military cargo from Europe, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Monday.
"Strikes continue on railway infrastructure facilities in the western regions of Ukraine used for transporting military cargo from European countries," the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
Additionally, Russian drone strikes in the port of Odessa hit a maritime vessel with supplies for the Ukrainian military.