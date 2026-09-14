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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Forces Keep Hammering Railway Hubs in Western Ukraine with Military Cargo from Europe
Russian Forces Keep Hammering Railway Hubs in Western Ukraine with Military Cargo from Europe
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Strikes have continued on railway infrastructure facilities in western Ukraine used for transporting military cargo from Europe, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Monday.
2026-09-14T15:42+0000
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"Strikes continue on railway infrastructure facilities in the western regions of Ukraine used for transporting military cargo from European countries," the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.Additionally, Russian drone strikes in the port of Odessa hit a maritime vessel with supplies for the Ukrainian military.
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Russian Forces Keep Hammering Railway Hubs in Western Ukraine with Military Cargo from Europe

15:42 GMT 14.09.2026
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Strikes have continued on railway infrastructure facilities in western Ukraine used for transporting military cargo from Europe, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Monday.
"Strikes continue on railway infrastructure facilities in the western regions of Ukraine used for transporting military cargo from European countries," the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

Additionally, Russian drone strikes in the port of Odessa hit a maritime vessel with supplies for the Ukrainian military.
A Russian serviceman from a Molniya-PVO UAV crew of Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye direction of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Hits Ukraine's Temporary Troop Deployment Points in Kharkov, Sumy Regions
08:13 GMT
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