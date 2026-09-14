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Russia's New Dan-T Drone Launched Hundreds of Times During Operation in Ukraine - Rostec
Russia's New Dan-T Drone Launched Hundreds of Times During Operation in Ukraine - Rostec
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hundreds of combat launches of Russia's new Dan-T drone have already been carried out during the special military operation, and the munition is demonstrating high effectiveness, Bekkhan Ozdoev, the industrial director of the armaments, ammunition, and special chemicals cluster at Rostec, told Sputnik.
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The drone was first unveiled at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026, held at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8 to 10. The Dan‑T drone flies to its target fully autonomously and reaches it even under heavy resistance from electronic warfare and air defense systems, Ozdoev added. The drone’s control system allows it to fly low and avoid obstacles such as hills, forests, and buildings, he said. At the same time, the drone is an extremely difficult target for enemy air defence systems, as it is designed with low‑visibility elements and has a low electromagnetic signal scattering area, he added.
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Russia's New Dan-T Drone Launched Hundreds of Times During Operation in Ukraine - Rostec

07:18 GMT 14.09.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankA visitor walks past Rostec's stand at the attends the Innoprom International Industrial Fair, in Yekaterinburg, Russia
A visitor walks past Rostec's stand at the attends the Innoprom International Industrial Fair, in Yekaterinburg, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hundreds of combat launches of Russia's new Dan-T drone have already been carried out during the special military operation, and the munition is demonstrating high effectiveness, Bekkhan Ozdoev, the industrial director of the armaments, ammunition, and special chemicals cluster at Rostec, told Sputnik.
The drone was first unveiled at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026, held at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8 to 10.
"The Dan-T has already been successfully tested in the special military operation zone, hundreds of launches have been performed under real-world conditions. The munition's effectiveness is high," Ozdoev said.
The Dan‑T drone flies to its target fully autonomously and reaches it even under heavy resistance from electronic warfare and air defense systems, Ozdoev added.
The drone’s control system allows it to fly low and avoid obstacles such as hills, forests, and buildings, he said. At the same time, the drone is an extremely difficult target for enemy air defence systems, as it is designed with low‑visibility elements and has a low electromagnetic signal scattering area, he added.
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