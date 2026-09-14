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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/trump-tells-zelensky-to-stop-attacking-russian-refineries-as-diesel-prices-climb-1124734650.html
Trump Tells Zelensky to Stop Attacking Russian Refineries as Diesel Prices Climb
Trump Tells Zelensky to Stop Attacking Russian Refineries as Diesel Prices Climb
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said rising diesel prices are being driven by disruptions to Russian supplies and revealed that he has asked Vladimir Zelensky to stop attacks on Russian refining infrastructure.
2026-09-14T04:26+0000
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“I've asked President Zelensky not to hit the diesel plants, refineries,” Trump said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.Trump stressed Russia’s importance to global fuel markets.
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Trump Tells Zelensky to Stop Attacking Russian Refineries as Diesel Prices Climb

04:26 GMT 14.09.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonU.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. ( - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US President Donald Trump said rising diesel prices are being driven by disruptions to Russian supplies and revealed that he has asked Vladimir Zelensky to stop attacks on Russian refining infrastructure.
“I've asked President Zelensky not to hit the diesel plants, refineries,” Trump said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.
Trump stressed Russia’s importance to global fuel markets.
“The diesel is being driven up by the fact that it's having a hard time coming out of Russia.”
Participants of the rallies in support of Ukraine's European integration in Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2025
Origins of Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Origins of Special Military Operation: History of Ukraine Conflict
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT
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