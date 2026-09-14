https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/trump-tells-zelensky-to-stop-attacking-russian-refineries-as-diesel-prices-climb-1124734650.html

Trump Tells Zelensky to Stop Attacking Russian Refineries as Diesel Prices Climb

Trump Tells Zelensky to Stop Attacking Russian Refineries as Diesel Prices Climb

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said rising diesel prices are being driven by disruptions to Russian supplies and revealed that he has asked Vladimir Zelensky to stop attacks on Russian refining infrastructure.

2026-09-14T04:26+0000

2026-09-14T04:26+0000

2026-09-14T04:26+0000

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“I've asked President Zelensky not to hit the diesel plants, refineries,” Trump said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.Trump stressed Russia’s importance to global fuel markets.

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