https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/trump-tells-zelensky-to-stop-attacking-russian-refineries-as-diesel-prices-climb-1124734650.html
Trump Tells Zelensky to Stop Attacking Russian Refineries as Diesel Prices Climb
Trump Tells Zelensky to Stop Attacking Russian Refineries as Diesel Prices Climb
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said rising diesel prices are being driven by disruptions to Russian supplies and revealed that he has asked Vladimir Zelensky to stop attacks on Russian refining infrastructure.
2026-09-14T04:26+0000
2026-09-14T04:26+0000
2026-09-14T04:26+0000
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“I've asked President Zelensky not to hit the diesel plants, refineries,” Trump said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.Trump stressed Russia’s importance to global fuel markets.
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Trump Tells Zelensky to Stop Attacking Russian Refineries as Diesel Prices Climb
US President Donald Trump said rising diesel prices are being driven by disruptions to Russian supplies and revealed that he has asked Vladimir Zelensky to stop attacks on Russian refining infrastructure.
“I've asked President Zelensky not to hit the diesel plants, refineries,” Trump said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.
Trump stressed Russia’s importance to global fuel markets.
“The diesel is being driven up by the fact that it's having a hard time coming out of Russia.”
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT