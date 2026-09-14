https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/xii-st-petersburg-international-united-cultures-forum-program-published-1124736722.html

XII St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum Program Published

XII St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum Program Published

Sputnik International

The programme includes key events, thematic sessions and discussions with the participation of leading Russian and foreign cultural figures, representatives of state authorities, and the professional and expert community.

2026-09-14T11:32+0000

2026-09-14T11:32+0000

2026-09-14T11:32+0000

russia

saint petersburg

forum

culture

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Russia's Roscongress Foundation will organize the XII St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum with the support of the Russian government, including the Ministry of Culture and the St. Petersburg local government, from September 24 to 26 under the main theme of "United Cultures – Common Values.”"This year, the program covers a wide range of issues – from the preservation of cultural heritage and the development of theater, cinema, music and museum work to understanding the opportunities and risks associated with the introduction of new technologies. I am confident that professional exchange of experience and open discussion will make it possible to shape new approaches to the development of culture and the strengthening of humanitarian cooperation,” she continued.The program will cover key areas of the contemporary cultural agenda – from the preservation of cultural heritage and the development of international humanitarian cooperation to the impact of new technology and artificial intelligence on culture and creative industries. It also includes key events, as well as the following thematic areas: musical culture, cinema, media culture, museums, the path of united cultures and technologies to the cultural code of the future, cultural sovereignty in the 21st сentury, cultural heritage: traditions and modernity, circus, theater, education in the field of culture, the youth program and the non-section program."Culture remains one of the most stable instruments of dialogue between countries, and the forum creates opportunities for forming new professional connections and joint projects,” he continued.Among the key events are a session chaired by Golikova, the Ministry of Culture's Coordinating Council for Culture, and the ceremonial awarding of the Hermitage Prize.Musical CultureIn the musical culture session, sessions will be held on The Audience of the Future: Ways to Attract Children and Youth to Classical Music, International Music Competitions: A Path to Long-Term Creative Interaction Between Musicians and Audiences from Different Countries, Development of Concert Organizations in the Field of Academic Music, and International Touring Activities of Russian Philharmonic Organizations, as well as a ceremonial meeting dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Valery Khalilov Wind Society Association. The moderator of the discussion on international music competitions will be pianist and People’s Artist of the Russian Federation Denis Matsuev. Among the participants are pianists Frederic Kempf and Justus Frantz, as well as representatives of the professional music community from different countries.Cinema also presentThe cinema session will bring together discussions on Distribution, Television and Platforms – Cooperation or Hostility?, Transcontinental Cinema Train: Routing Best Practices of Joint International Projects, Cinema Holidays: When Do We Go to the Movies?, Greed and Genres, AI in Feature Films, Mechanisms for Creating a Common Film Space of CIS Countries and Russia Without Hollywood and Hollywood Without Russia. The work of this area will involve the Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova, CEO of Channel One Konstantin Ernst, director and producer Fyodor Bondarchuk, CEO of Gazprom-Media Holding Alexander Zharov, First Deputy CEO of VGTRK Anton Zlatopolsky, film director Karen Shakhnazarov, Deputy CEO of Gazprom-Media Holding Tina Kandelaki and other representatives of the industry.Media Culture and Cultural HeritageIn the media culture area, a session will be held titled The Image of the Father in the Multiethnic Culture and Media of Russia and the World. Its moderator will be CEO of the TASS news agency Andrey Kondrashov. Among the participants are Deputy Chair of Russia's State Duma Anna Kuznetsova, Director of the Eurasian Bureau of China Media Group (CMG) Wang Bin and Chief Correspondent of the Moscow bureau of the Anadolu state news agency Ali Jura.A significant block of the program is devoted to issues of cultural heritage and cultural sovereignty. Among the announced events are Global Ethics of Restoration in the Postcolonial World, Cultural Sovereignty in the Civilizational Dialogue of East and West, Synthesis of Cultures and Traditions: A Civilizational Advantage or a Historical Challenge?, Ideals of Peacemaking in Contemporary Cultures of East and West, Humanization of the Arctic: Cultural Heritage as a Development Resource and The Power of Heritage: Identity for the Sake of Unity. The discussions will involve General Director of the State Hermitage Museum Mikhail Piotrovsky, Special Representative of the Russian president for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Konstantin Mogilevsky, General Director of the State Historical Museum Alexey Levykin and other experts.Modern Technologies and CultureSeparate attention will be paid to the interaction of culture and modern technologies. The program includes sessions on New Technologies in Culture and Art – Benefit or Harm, Advantage or Risk?, Regional Cultural Code: How the Local Becomes Common, AI in Music: Algorithms, Authorship and New Rules of the Industry, and From Cultural Sovereignty to Technological Leadership: Application of Artificial Intelligence in the Sphere of Heritage. In addition, artificial intelligence will become one of the topics of discussion in cinema, theater, museum work, music education and the youth program.TheatreThe theater area will include events on the Dialogue of Festivals on the World Theater Stage, International Theater Cooperation as a Tool of Humanitarian Interaction: The Role of Theater Associations in Developing Professional Ties Between Countries, Cultural Dialogue at the Crossroads of Cultures, Artificial Intelligence in Theater, Theater as a Space for Preserving Cultural Identity: National Theater in the Era of Globalization, Theater Education in the Dialogue of Cultures: Exchange of Students, Teachers and Masters, Russian Classics on the Stages of Theaters of the North Caucasus and The Future of Russian Theater: Development Strategy Until 2035. The work in this area will involve the Chair of the Union of Theater Workers of the Russian Federation Vladimir Mashkov, Artistic Director of the State Theater of Nations Evgeny Mironov, Artistic Director of the National Drama Theater of Russia (Alexandrinsky Theater) Valery Fokin, and Shvydkoy, as well as representatives of theaters and professional associations of Russia, India, Vietnam, Turkiye, Colombia, Tunisia and other countries.Circus and YouthWithin the circus area, discussions will be held on the Circus as a Bridge Between Cultures: How Shared Emotions Overcome Language Barriers and Preserving Traditions. Modern Technologies in the Arena: Do They Strengthen or Weaken the ‘Language’ of the Circus?The moderator of both sessions will be General Director of the Great Moscow State Circus Edgard Zapashny. Among the participants are Artistic Director of the Great Moscow State Circus Askold Zapashny, General Director of the Federal State Enterprise Russian State Circus Company Sergei Belyakov and circus artists from Russia, Poland, Guatemala, France, Germany and Italy.The youth program will be represented by sessions: Young Artist and Artificial Intelligence: Forming Professional Principles of Interaction, Creative Unions of Russia in Dialogue with the Youth of the World and Culture as a Resource for a Healthy Life. The program also includes a series of meetings between masters in the field of culture and young forum participants. Separate meetings will be held by Mashkov and Piotrovsky.

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