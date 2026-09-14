https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/zaporozhye-power-plant-subjected-to-over-750-strikes-by-ukrainian-drones-in-45-months---rosatom-1124737462.html
Zaporozhye Power Plant Subjected to Over 750 Strikes by Ukrainian Drones in 4.5 Months - Rosatom
Zaporozhye Power Plant Subjected to Over 750 Strikes by Ukrainian Drones in 4.5 Months - Rosatom
Sputnik International
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and Energodar have been subjected to more than 750 strikes by Ukrainian drones and artillery in last 4.5 months, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Monday.
2026-09-14T12:12+0000
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"Over the past 4.5 months, more than 750 strikes have been carried out by Ukrainian drones and artillery against the ZNPP and Energodar. Kiev is systematically hunting civilians and employees of the plant. Since the beginning of the escalation, 20 people have been killed, nine of them employees of the ZNPP, and more than 100 people have been injured," the corporation said.International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is ready to explore options for the IAEA assistance in delivering diesel fuel to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Rosatom said.Grossi also confirmed the commitment of the IAEA to cooperate with Russia to ensure the plant's safety, the statement read.Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev held a meeting with Rafael Grossi in Vienna, the corporation said.Likhachev drew Grossi's attention to Ukrainian attacks on fuel tankers carrying diesel fuel for the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the statement said.The officials discussed nuclear and physical safety issues of the plant as well as the situation in the energy sector, the corporation said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/ukraine-provoking-nuclear-incident-at-zaporozhye-plant---rosatom-ceo-1124731112.html
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alexei likhachev, russia, zaporozhye, international atomic energy agency (iaea), rosatom
Zaporozhye Power Plant Subjected to Over 750 Strikes by Ukrainian Drones in 4.5 Months - Rosatom
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and Energodar have been subjected to more than 750 strikes by Ukrainian drones and artillery in last 4.5 months, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Monday.
"Over the past 4.5 months, more than 750 strikes have been carried out by Ukrainian drones and artillery against the ZNPP and Energodar. Kiev is systematically hunting civilians and employees of the plant. Since the beginning of the escalation, 20 people have been killed, nine of them employees of the ZNPP, and more than 100 people have been injured," the corporation said.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is ready to explore options for the IAEA assistance in delivering diesel fuel to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Rosatom said.
"R. Grossi is ready to explore options for the agency to provide assistance in conducting such operations," the corporation said in a statement.
Grossi also confirmed the commitment of the IAEA to cooperate with Russia to ensure the plant's safety, the statement read.
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev held a meeting with Rafael Grossi in Vienna, the corporation said.
"On the sidelines of the 70th session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna, which opened on September 14, the head of the Russian delegation, Director General of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev, met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi," the statement said.
Likhachev drew Grossi's attention to Ukrainian attacks on fuel tankers carrying diesel fuel for the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the statement said.
The officials discussed nuclear and physical safety issues of the plant as well as the situation in the energy sector, the corporation said.