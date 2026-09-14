https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/zaporozhye-power-plant-subjected-to-over-750-strikes-by-ukrainian-drones-in-45-months---rosatom-1124737462.html

Zaporozhye Power Plant Subjected to Over 750 Strikes by Ukrainian Drones in 4.5 Months - Rosatom

Zaporozhye Power Plant Subjected to Over 750 Strikes by Ukrainian Drones in 4.5 Months - Rosatom

Sputnik International

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and Energodar have been subjected to more than 750 strikes by Ukrainian drones and artillery in last 4.5 months, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Monday.

2026-09-14T12:12+0000

2026-09-14T12:12+0000

2026-09-14T12:12+0000

russia

alexei likhachev

russia

zaporozhye

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

rosatom

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"Over the past 4.5 months, more than 750 strikes have been carried out by Ukrainian drones and artillery against the ZNPP and Energodar. Kiev is systematically hunting civilians and employees of the plant. Since the beginning of the escalation, 20 people have been killed, nine of them employees of the ZNPP, and more than 100 people have been injured," the corporation said.International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is ready to explore options for the IAEA assistance in delivering diesel fuel to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Rosatom said.Grossi also confirmed the commitment of the IAEA to cooperate with Russia to ensure the plant's safety, the statement read.Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev held a meeting with Rafael Grossi in Vienna, the corporation said.Likhachev drew Grossi's attention to Ukrainian attacks on fuel tankers carrying diesel fuel for the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the statement said.The officials discussed nuclear and physical safety issues of the plant as well as the situation in the energy sector, the corporation said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/ukraine-provoking-nuclear-incident-at-zaporozhye-plant---rosatom-ceo-1124731112.html

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alexei likhachev, russia, zaporozhye, international atomic energy agency (iaea), rosatom