https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/ukraine-provoking-nuclear-incident-at-zaporozhye-plant---rosatom-ceo-1124731112.html

Ukraine Provoking Nuclear Incident at Zaporozhye Plant - Rosatom CEO

Ukraine Provoking Nuclear Incident at Zaporozhye Plant - Rosatom CEO

Sputnik International

By targeting fuel supplies for the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine has “openly chosen the path of provoking a nuclear incident with unpredictable consequences,” says Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.

2026-09-13T07:43+0000

2026-09-13T07:43+0000

2026-09-13T07:43+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

zaporozhye

rosatom

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

nuclear plant

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The series of combined strikes on September 11 targeting fuel tankers delivering diesel to the nuclear plant struck close to the plant’s perimeter, with two Russian soldiers killed and several wounded, notes Likhachev.He stresses that the Zelensky regime knew the diesel was essential for the plant’s backup generators, which had already been forced to keep the facility running for nearly three weeks after damage to the Ferrosplavnaya-1 power line in Ukraine-controlled territory.Likhachev made several urgent demands:The nuclear plant’s emergency diesel generators provide the last line of defense if external electricity is lost. Likhachev described the Ukrainian strikes as an act of “monstrous cynicism and irresponsibility.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/ukraine-doing-everything-to-make-situation-at--zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-worse---rosatom-head-1124649385.html

ukraine

zaporozhye

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ukraine, zaporozhye, rosatom, international atomic energy agency (iaea), nuclear plant