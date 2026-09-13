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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/ukraine-provoking-nuclear-incident-at-zaporozhye-plant---rosatom-ceo-1124731112.html
Ukraine Provoking Nuclear Incident at Zaporozhye Plant - Rosatom CEO
Ukraine Provoking Nuclear Incident at Zaporozhye Plant - Rosatom CEO
Sputnik International
By targeting fuel supplies for the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine has “openly chosen the path of provoking a nuclear incident with unpredictable consequences,” says Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.
2026-09-13T07:43+0000
2026-09-13T07:43+0000
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The series of combined strikes on September 11 targeting fuel tankers delivering diesel to the nuclear plant struck close to the plant’s perimeter, with two Russian soldiers killed and several wounded, notes Likhachev.He stresses that the Zelensky regime knew the diesel was essential for the plant’s backup generators, which had already been forced to keep the facility running for nearly three weeks after damage to the Ferrosplavnaya-1 power line in Ukraine-controlled territory.Likhachev made several urgent demands:The nuclear plant’s emergency diesel generators provide the last line of defense if external electricity is lost. Likhachev described the Ukrainian strikes as an act of “monstrous cynicism and irresponsibility.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/ukraine-doing-everything-to-make-situation-at--zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-worse---rosatom-head-1124649385.html
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Ukraine Provoking Nuclear Incident at Zaporozhye Plant - Rosatom CEO

07:43 GMT 13.09.2026
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankView of the power units of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar
View of the power units of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2026
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By targeting fuel supplies for the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine has “openly chosen the path of provoking a nuclear incident with unpredictable consequences,” says Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.
The series of combined strikes on September 11 targeting fuel tankers delivering diesel to the nuclear plant struck close to the plant’s perimeter, with two Russian soldiers killed and several wounded, notes Likhachev.
He stresses that the Zelensky regime knew the diesel was essential for the plant’s backup generators, which had already been forced to keep the facility running for nearly three weeks after damage to the Ferrosplavnaya-1 power line in Ukraine-controlled territory.
Likhachev made several urgent demands:
The International Atomic Energy Agency must issue a firm condemnation of the attack and clearly name those responsible
Western sponsors of Ukraine must find the courage to distance themselves, at least from the most dangerous crimes of the Zelensky regime
The nuclear plant’s emergency diesel generators provide the last line of defense if external electricity is lost. Likhachev described the Ukrainian strikes as an act of “monstrous cynicism and irresponsibility.”
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Doing Everything to Worsen Situation at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - Rosatom Boss
31 August, 07:59 GMT
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