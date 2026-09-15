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Araghchi Calls Damage Revealed by US From Iranian Retaliatory Strikes 'Tip of Iceberg'
Araghchi Calls Damage Revealed by US From Iranian Retaliatory Strikes 'Tip of Iceberg'
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday called the damage to US military bases in the Middle East from Iranian retaliatory strikes mentioned in the Pentagon report "the tip of the iceberg," and promised to disclose additional data on this matter.
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According to a Lead Inspector General report reviewed by Sputnik earlier in the day, Iranian strikes damaged and destroyed hundreds of facilities at US military bases in the Middle East during Operation Epic Fury."And that's just the tip of the iceberg. We'll reveal it all in due course," Araghchi wrote on X.The minister also warned that those who spread lies about Iran will have a hard time.On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes from the Iranian side. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, though they subsequently exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/us-navy-acknowledges-iranian-strikes-seriously-damage-fifth-fleet-base-in-bahrain-1124714053.html
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Araghchi Calls Damage Revealed by US From Iranian Retaliatory Strikes 'Tip of Iceberg'

18:43 GMT 15.09.2026
© AP Photo / SepahnewsIn this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's official website, wreckage is shown at the site of a downed American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026
In this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's official website, wreckage is shown at the site of a downed American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2026
© AP Photo / Sepahnews
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday called the damage to US military bases in the Middle East from Iranian retaliatory strikes mentioned in the Pentagon report "the tip of the iceberg," and promised to disclose additional data on this matter.
According to a Lead Inspector General report reviewed by Sputnik earlier in the day, Iranian strikes damaged and destroyed hundreds of facilities at US military bases in the Middle East during Operation Epic Fury.
"And that's just the tip of the iceberg. We'll reveal it all in due course," Araghchi wrote on X.
The minister also warned that those who spread lies about Iran will have a hard time.
Image from Iran's Noor-2 satellite, showing panoramic view of Manama, Bahrain, including headquarters of US Fifth Fleet. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2026
Military
US Navy Acknowledges Iranian Strikes Seriously Damage Fifth Fleet Base in Bahrain
11 September, 03:59 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes from the Iranian side. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, though they subsequently exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
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