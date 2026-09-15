https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/araghchi-calls-damage-revealed-by-us-from-iranian-retaliatory-strikes-tip-of-iceberg-1124743451.html
Araghchi Calls Damage Revealed by US From Iranian Retaliatory Strikes 'Tip of Iceberg'
Araghchi Calls Damage Revealed by US From Iranian Retaliatory Strikes 'Tip of Iceberg'
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday called the damage to US military bases in the Middle East from Iranian retaliatory strikes mentioned in the Pentagon report "the tip of the iceberg," and promised to disclose additional data on this matter.
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According to a Lead Inspector General report reviewed by Sputnik earlier in the day, Iranian strikes damaged and destroyed hundreds of facilities at US military bases in the Middle East during Operation Epic Fury."And that's just the tip of the iceberg. We'll reveal it all in due course," Araghchi wrote on X.The minister also warned that those who spread lies about Iran will have a hard time.On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes from the Iranian side. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, though they subsequently exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/us-navy-acknowledges-iranian-strikes-seriously-damage-fifth-fleet-base-in-bahrain-1124714053.html
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Araghchi Calls Damage Revealed by US From Iranian Retaliatory Strikes 'Tip of Iceberg'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday called the damage to US military bases in the Middle East from Iranian retaliatory strikes mentioned in the Pentagon report "the tip of the iceberg," and promised to disclose additional data on this matter.
According to a Lead Inspector General report reviewed by Sputnik earlier in the day, Iranian strikes damaged and destroyed hundreds of facilities at US military bases in the Middle East during Operation Epic Fury.
"And that's just the tip of the iceberg. We'll reveal it all in due course," Araghchi wrote on X.
The minister also warned that those who spread lies about Iran will have a hard time.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes from the Iranian side. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, though they subsequently exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.