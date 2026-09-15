https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/bessent-acknowledges-decline-in-international-dollar-reserves-after-russian-chinese-sales-1124742722.html

Bessent Acknowledges Decline in International Dollar Reserves After Russian, Chinese Sales

Bessent Acknowledges Decline in International Dollar Reserves After Russian, Chinese Sales

Sputnik International

A decline in US dollar reserves has been observed following a reduction of Russia's and China's holdings of the currency, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent acknowledged on Tuesday.

2026-09-15T16:33+0000

2026-09-15T16:33+0000

2026-09-15T16:33+0000

world

russia

china

us

dollar

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118676011_0:165:3055:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_d508b9009b0590e62be921421c46dd3c.jpg

"We have seen a diminishment in the reserve assets, and that is just through the decrease, mostly of Russia and China, in their reserve holdings," Bessent told the US House Financial Services Committee. The secretary, however, highlighted that the share of global transactions conducted in US dollars is "thriving" and recorded an increase throughout 2026. Bessent said the US Treasury recently conducted two of its most successful currency auctions in two decades, something he said speaks to the system's credibility, the world's confidence in the latter, and the work undertaken by the administration of President Donald Trump.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/bessent-threatens-financial-violence-as-us-plans-new-iran-sanctions-1124648878.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, china, us, dollar