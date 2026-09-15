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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/bessent-acknowledges-decline-in-international-dollar-reserves-after-russian-chinese-sales-1124742722.html
Bessent Acknowledges Decline in International Dollar Reserves After Russian, Chinese Sales
Bessent Acknowledges Decline in International Dollar Reserves After Russian, Chinese Sales
Sputnik International
A decline in US dollar reserves has been observed following a reduction of Russia's and China's holdings of the currency, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent acknowledged on Tuesday.
2026-09-15T16:33+0000
2026-09-15T16:33+0000
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"We have seen a diminishment in the reserve assets, and that is just through the decrease, mostly of Russia and China, in their reserve holdings," Bessent told the US House Financial Services Committee. The secretary, however, highlighted that the share of global transactions conducted in US dollars is "thriving" and recorded an increase throughout 2026. Bessent said the US Treasury recently conducted two of its most successful currency auctions in two decades, something he said speaks to the system's credibility, the world's confidence in the latter, and the work undertaken by the administration of President Donald Trump.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/bessent-threatens-financial-violence-as-us-plans-new-iran-sanctions-1124648878.html
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Bessent Acknowledges Decline in International Dollar Reserves After Russian, Chinese Sales

16:33 GMT 15.09.2026
© AP Photo / Mark LennihanThis Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo shows a box filled with dollar bills, in New York.
This Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo shows a box filled with dollar bills, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A decline in US dollar reserves has been observed following a reduction of Russia's and China's holdings of the currency, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent acknowledged on Tuesday.
"We have seen a diminishment in the reserve assets, and that is just through the decrease, mostly of Russia and China, in their reserve holdings," Bessent told the US House Financial Services Committee.
The secretary, however, highlighted that the share of global transactions conducted in US dollars is "thriving" and recorded an increase throughout 2026.
Bessent said the US Treasury recently conducted two of its most successful currency auctions in two decades, something he said speaks to the system's credibility, the world's confidence in the latter, and the work undertaken by the administration of President Donald Trump.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent listens as President Donald Trump speaks before a lunch with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2026
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