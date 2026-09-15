https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/brics-formed-to-resist-us-unilateralism--pezeshkian-1124738911.html
BRICS Formed to Resist US Unilateralism — Pezeshkian
BRICS Formed to Resist US Unilateralism — Pezeshkian
Sputnik International
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said BRICS was created to counter American practice of sanctioning countries at will and to build economic cooperation independent of unilateral US pressure, IRNA reported.
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“America has started this process of sanctioning any country it wants. BRICS was formed to break this kind of domination,” the president emphasized.Pezeshkian said trade, transactions and cooperation among BRICS members should remain independent of decisions by any single country to impose sanctions.Pointing to cooperation with major powers including China, Russia and India, Pezeshkian said the summit’s mission is to strengthen collective resistance to unilateralism and expand independent interaction among BRICS countries.
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masoud pezeshkian, russia, brics, china, brics summit, us hegemony, war, aggression, proxy war, unilateralism, dominance, multipolarity, multipolar world, multipolar
BRICS Formed to Resist US Unilateralism — Pezeshkian
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said BRICS was created to counter American practice of sanctioning countries at will and to build economic cooperation independent of unilateral US pressure, IRNA reported.
“America has started this process of sanctioning any country it wants. BRICS was formed to break this kind of domination,” the president emphasized.
Pezeshkian said trade, transactions and cooperation among BRICS members should remain independent of decisions by any single country to impose sanctions.
“We have gathered here to help one another, find solutions and support each other so that we can stand against this domination and unilateralism,” the president stressed.
Pointing to cooperation with major powers including China, Russia and India, Pezeshkian said the summit’s mission is to strengthen collective resistance to unilateralism and expand independent interaction among BRICS countries.