https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/brics-formed-to-resist-us-unilateralism--pezeshkian-1124738911.html

BRICS Formed to Resist US Unilateralism — Pezeshkian

BRICS Formed to Resist US Unilateralism — Pezeshkian

Sputnik International

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said BRICS was created to counter American practice of sanctioning countries at will and to build economic cooperation independent of unilateral US pressure, IRNA reported.

2026-09-15T04:21+0000

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“America has started this process of sanctioning any country it wants. BRICS was formed to break this kind of domination,” the president emphasized.Pezeshkian said trade, transactions and cooperation among BRICS members should remain independent of decisions by any single country to impose sanctions.Pointing to cooperation with major powers including China, Russia and India, Pezeshkian said the summit’s mission is to strengthen collective resistance to unilateralism and expand independent interaction among BRICS countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/brics-summit-2026-showcases-global-souths-drive-for-safe-and-fair-tomorrow-expert-1124738516.html

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