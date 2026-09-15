https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/fbi-now-using-multiple-technologies-including-ai-biometrics-during-operations-patel-1124742846.html
FBI Now Using Multiple Technologies Including AI, Biometrics During Operations - Patel
FBI Now Using Multiple Technologies Including AI, Biometrics During Operations - Patel
Sputnik International
The FBI is now recurring to the use of multiple technologies during its operations, including artificial intelligence (AI), biometrics and counter-drone capabilities, Director Kash Patel said on Tuesday.
2026-09-15T16:48+0000
2026-09-15T16:48+0000
2026-09-15T16:48+0000
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"We are using AI, biometrics, DNA technology, counter-drone capabilities, and offensive cyber operations to find threats faster and stop them before Americans are harmed," Patel told the US Senate Judiciary Committee's annual FBI oversight hearing. According to the director, the 1.8 million DNA sample backlog was completely processed, AI was used in 140 cases up from a previous two, 750 drones were intercepted throughout the 11 World Cup venues, and 13 cyber operations were conducted with partners. Additionally, 200 individuals were arrested, six extradited, and $23 million worth of illicit assets were confiscated, the director noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/un-to-launch-program-to-reduce-countries-reliance-on-us-ai-technologies---reports-1124630014.html
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FBI Now Using Multiple Technologies Including AI, Biometrics During Operations - Patel
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI is now recurring to the use of multiple technologies during its operations, including artificial intelligence (AI), biometrics and counter-drone capabilities, Director Kash Patel said on Tuesday.
"We are using AI, biometrics, DNA technology, counter-drone capabilities, and offensive cyber operations to find threats faster and stop them before Americans are harmed," Patel told the US Senate Judiciary Committee's annual FBI oversight hearing.
According to the director, the 1.8 million DNA sample backlog was completely processed, AI was used in 140 cases up from a previous two, 750 drones were intercepted throughout the 11 World Cup venues, and 13 cyber operations were conducted with partners.
Additionally, 200 individuals were arrested, six extradited, and $23 million worth of illicit assets were confiscated, the director noted.