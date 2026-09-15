https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/iran-set-to-join-brics-new-development-bank---report-1124742515.html
Iran Set to Join BRICS New Development Bank - Report
Iran Set to Join BRICS New Development Bank - Report
Sputnik International
The BRICS countries agreed last week to allow Iran to join the New Development Bank as a new member, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday.
2026-09-15T13:12+0000
2026-09-15T13:12+0000
2026-09-15T13:12+0000
world
iran
brics
masoud pezeshkian
new delhi
new development bank (ndb)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/0e/1124738605_0:154:3072:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_5f67cce62cfe50b7a9fb445b3be2bbb4.jpg
"During his visit to India, the president [of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian] took part in BRICS-related meetings, during which it was agreed to establish the BRICS' New Development Bank with Iran as a member," Mohajerani said, as quoted by Iranian news agency SNN. The 18th BRICS summit took place in New Delhi from September 12-13 under India's chairmanship. Following the meeting, the leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration outlining the direction for future cooperation among the member nations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/brics-formed-to-resist-us-unilateralism--pezeshkian-1124738911.html
iran
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/0e/1124738605_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1df65b0df01b005b28ef4a413d344d83.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, brics, masoud pezeshkian, new delhi, new development bank (ndb)
iran, brics, masoud pezeshkian, new delhi, new development bank (ndb)
Iran Set to Join BRICS New Development Bank - Report
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The BRICS countries agreed last week to allow Iran to join the New Development Bank as a new member, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday.
"During his visit to India, the president [of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian] took part in BRICS-related meetings, during which it was agreed to establish the BRICS' New Development Bank with Iran as a member," Mohajerani said, as quoted by Iranian news agency SNN.
The 18th BRICS summit took place in New Delhi from September 12-13 under India's chairmanship. Following the meeting, the leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration outlining the direction for future cooperation among the member nations.