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Iran Set to Join BRICS New Development Bank - Report
Iran Set to Join BRICS New Development Bank - Report
Sputnik International
The BRICS countries agreed last week to allow Iran to join the New Development Bank as a new member, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday.
2026-09-15T13:12+0000
2026-09-15T13:12+0000
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"During his visit to India, the president [of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian] took part in BRICS-related meetings, during which it was agreed to establish the BRICS' New Development Bank with Iran as a member," Mohajerani said, as quoted by Iranian news agency SNN. The 18th BRICS summit took place in New Delhi from September 12-13 under India's chairmanship. Following the meeting, the leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration outlining the direction for future cooperation among the member nations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/brics-formed-to-resist-us-unilateralism--pezeshkian-1124738911.html
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Iran Set to Join BRICS New Development Bank - Report

13:12 GMT 15.09.2026
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabank2026 BRICS Summit in New Delhi
2026 BRICS Summit in New Delhi - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2026
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The BRICS countries agreed last week to allow Iran to join the New Development Bank as a new member, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday.
"During his visit to India, the president [of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian] took part in BRICS-related meetings, during which it was agreed to establish the BRICS' New Development Bank with Iran as a member," Mohajerani said, as quoted by Iranian news agency SNN.
The 18th BRICS summit took place in New Delhi from September 12-13 under India's chairmanship. Following the meeting, the leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration outlining the direction for future cooperation among the member nations.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2026
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BRICS Formed to Resist US Unilateralism — Pezeshkian
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