https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/iran-set-to-join-brics-new-development-bank---report-1124742515.html

Iran Set to Join BRICS New Development Bank - Report

Iran Set to Join BRICS New Development Bank - Report

Sputnik International

The BRICS countries agreed last week to allow Iran to join the New Development Bank as a new member, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday.

2026-09-15T13:12+0000

2026-09-15T13:12+0000

2026-09-15T13:12+0000

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"During his visit to India, the president [of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian] took part in BRICS-related meetings, during which it was agreed to establish the BRICS' New Development Bank with Iran as a member," Mohajerani said, as quoted by Iranian news agency SNN. The 18th BRICS summit took place in New Delhi from September 12-13 under India's chairmanship. Following the meeting, the leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration outlining the direction for future cooperation among the member nations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/brics-formed-to-resist-us-unilateralism--pezeshkian-1124738911.html

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