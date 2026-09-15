https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/irgc-shoots-down-mq-1-drone-over-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1124740552.html

IRGC Shoots Down MQ-1 Drone Over Strait of Hormuz - Reports

IRGC Shoots Down MQ-1 Drone Over Strait of Hormuz - Reports

Sputnik International

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down an MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz using a new air defense system, the Press TV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

2026-09-15T09:36+0000

2026-09-15T09:36+0000

2026-09-15T09:36+0000

world

middle east

strait of hormuz

iran

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/18/1116363772_0:0:2668:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_b534227d8dfb0df4abe95cb3b641bace.jpg

The drone was shot down over the western part of the Strait of Hormuz, the report said. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes from the Iranian side. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, though they subsequently exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved. The escalation of the conflict has brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to a near-standstill. This is a key supply route for the global market for oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries around the world.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/iran-expands-list-of-vessels-subject-to-potential-sanctions---strait-authority-1124738038.html

strait of hormuz

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, strait of hormuz, iran, us