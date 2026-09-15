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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/irgc-shoots-down-mq-1-drone-over-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1124740552.html
IRGC Shoots Down MQ-1 Drone Over Strait of Hormuz - Reports
IRGC Shoots Down MQ-1 Drone Over Strait of Hormuz - Reports
Sputnik International
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down an MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz using a new air defense system, the Press TV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
2026-09-15T09:36+0000
2026-09-15T09:36+0000
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The drone was shot down over the western part of the Strait of Hormuz, the report said. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes from the Iranian side. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, though they subsequently exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved. The escalation of the conflict has brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to a near-standstill. This is a key supply route for the global market for oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries around the world.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/iran-expands-list-of-vessels-subject-to-potential-sanctions---strait-authority-1124738038.html
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IRGC Shoots Down MQ-1 Drone Over Strait of Hormuz - Reports

09:36 GMT 15.09.2026
© AP Photo / Matt YorkMQ-9 Reaper drone
MQ-9 Reaper drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2026
© AP Photo / Matt York
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down an MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz using a new air defense system, the Press TV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
The drone was shot down over the western part of the Strait of Hormuz, the report said.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes from the Iranian side. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, though they subsequently exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
The escalation of the conflict has brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to a near-standstill. This is a key supply route for the global market for oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries around the world.
Tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran, April 18, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
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Iran Expands List of Vessels Subject to Potential Sanctions - Strait Authority
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