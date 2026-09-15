https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/meet-zveroboy--russias-latest-counter-drone-system-with-kraken-punch-1124739880.html

Meet Zveroboy — Russia’s Latest Counter-Drone System With Kraken Punch

Meet Zveroboy — Russia’s Latest Counter-Drone System With Kraken Punch

Sputnik International

The air-defense complex, designed for round-the-clock detection and destruction of enemy reconnaissance and strike UAVs, was first presented by Rostec's... 15.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-15T08:55+0000

2026-09-15T08:55+0000

2026-09-15T08:55+0000

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Zveroboy forms part of a layered counter-UAV strategy, where each layer can effectively engage targets within its own range, says Kalashnikov CEO Alan Lushnikov.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russias-new-dan-t-drone-launched-hundreds-of-times-during-operation-in-ukraine---rostec-1124735708.html

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military & intelligence, russia, kalashnikov concern, rostec