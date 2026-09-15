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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/meet-zveroboy--russias-latest-counter-drone-system-with-kraken-punch-1124739880.html
Meet Zveroboy — Russia’s Latest Counter-Drone System With Kraken Punch
Meet Zveroboy — Russia’s Latest Counter-Drone System With Kraken Punch
Sputnik International
The air-defense complex, designed for round-the-clock detection and destruction of enemy reconnaissance and strike UAVs, was first presented by Rostec's... 15.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-15T08:55+0000
2026-09-15T08:55+0000
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Zveroboy forms part of a layered counter-UAV strategy, where each layer can effectively engage targets within its own range, says Kalashnikov CEO Alan Lushnikov.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russias-new-dan-t-drone-launched-hundreds-of-times-during-operation-in-ukraine---rostec-1124735708.html
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Meet Zveroboy — Russia’s Latest Counter-Drone System With Kraken Punch

08:55 GMT 15.09.2026
© Sputnik / Alexander Galperin / Go to the mediabankRostec stand at the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Center ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Rostec stand at the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Center ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2026
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The air-defense complex, designed for round-the-clock detection and destruction of enemy reconnaissance and strike UAVs, was first presented by Rostec's Kalashnikov Concern at Moscow's IV All-Russian Weapons Forum.
The system includes a ground control station, optical targeting, radar, three launch containers, a digital repeater, and technical and communications equipment
Its weapons are high-speed Kraken FPV multirotor interceptors—three per launch container—with special warheads
It is available in both stationary and mobile pickup-based versions and can integrate with existing surveillance and perimeter-security systems
Zveroboy forms part of a layered counter-UAV strategy, where each layer can effectively engage targets within its own range, says Kalashnikov CEO Alan Lushnikov.
A visitor walks past Rostec's stand at the attends the Innoprom International Industrial Fair, in Yekaterinburg, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's New Dan-T Drone Launched Hundreds of Times During Operation in Ukraine - Rostec
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