https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/meet-zveroboy--russias-latest-counter-drone-system-with-kraken-punch-1124739880.html
Meet Zveroboy — Russia’s Latest Counter-Drone System With Kraken Punch
Meet Zveroboy — Russia’s Latest Counter-Drone System With Kraken Punch
Sputnik International
The air-defense complex, designed for round-the-clock detection and destruction of enemy reconnaissance and strike UAVs, was first presented by Rostec's... 15.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-15T08:55+0000
2026-09-15T08:55+0000
2026-09-15T08:55+0000
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Zveroboy forms part of a layered counter-UAV strategy, where each layer can effectively engage targets within its own range, says Kalashnikov CEO Alan Lushnikov.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russias-new-dan-t-drone-launched-hundreds-of-times-during-operation-in-ukraine---rostec-1124735708.html
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military & intelligence, russia, kalashnikov concern, rostec
military & intelligence, russia, kalashnikov concern, rostec
Meet Zveroboy — Russia’s Latest Counter-Drone System With Kraken Punch
The air-defense complex, designed for round-the-clock detection and destruction of enemy reconnaissance and strike UAVs, was first presented by Rostec's Kalashnikov Concern at Moscow's IV All-Russian Weapons Forum.
The system includes a ground control station, optical targeting, radar, three launch containers, a digital repeater, and technical and communications equipment
Its weapons are high-speed Kraken FPV multirotor interceptors—three per launch container—with special warheads
It is available in both stationary and mobile pickup-based versions and can integrate with existing surveillance and perimeter-security systems
Zveroboy forms part of a layered counter-UAV strategy, where each layer can effectively engage targets within its own range, says Kalashnikov CEO Alan Lushnikov.