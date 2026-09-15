https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/no-evidence-russia-involved-in-leipzig-airport-drone-accident---nato-intel-1124739667.html
Russia’s SVR: NATO Found No Russian Link to Leipzig Airport Incident
Russia’s SVR: NATO Found No Russian Link to Leipzig Airport Incident
Sputnik International
NATO countries' intelligence services informed their authorities of the absence of the slightest evidence of Russia's involvement in the drone incident at Leipzig Airport, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.
2026-09-15T07:58+0000
2026-09-15T07:58+0000
2026-09-15T08:17+0000
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They also pointed to multiple signs of a Ukrainian footprint in the incident.NATO intelligence therefore recommended that the authorities refrain from accusing Russia, the SVR added.Ignoring the advisory, the German authorities blamed Russia outright — chiefly to justify the "mega-spending" on Germany's militarization, the Foreign Intelligence Service said.On August 5, Leipzig police said an airport employee had discovered a drone carrying an unidentified explosive device in the cargo aviation security zone. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt blamed Russia without providing any evidence.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/germany-made-up-drone-story-to-blame-russia-without-giving-proof--zakharova-1124661453.html
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Russia’s SVR: NATO Found No Russian Link to Leipzig Airport Incident
07:58 GMT 15.09.2026 (Updated: 08:17 GMT 15.09.2026)
NATO intelligence services found no evidence whatsoever of Russian involvement in the drone incident at Leipzig Airport and informed their authorities accordingly, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.
They also pointed to multiple signs of a Ukrainian footprint in the incident.
NATO intelligence therefore recommended that the authorities refrain from accusing Russia, the SVR added.
Ignoring the advisory, the German authorities blamed Russia outright — chiefly to justify the "mega-spending" on Germany's militarization, the Foreign Intelligence Service said.
On August 5, Leipzig police said an airport employee had discovered a drone carrying an unidentified explosive device in the cargo aviation security zone. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt blamed Russia without providing any evidence.