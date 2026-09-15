https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/no-evidence-russia-involved-in-leipzig-airport-drone-accident---nato-intel-1124739667.html

Russia’s SVR: NATO Found No Russian Link to Leipzig Airport Incident

Russia’s SVR: NATO Found No Russian Link to Leipzig Airport Incident

Sputnik International

NATO countries' intelligence services informed their authorities of the absence of the slightest evidence of Russia's involvement in the drone incident at Leipzig Airport, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.

2026-09-15T07:58+0000

2026-09-15T07:58+0000

2026-09-15T08:17+0000

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They also pointed to multiple signs of a Ukrainian footprint in the incident.NATO intelligence therefore recommended that the authorities refrain from accusing Russia, the SVR added.Ignoring the advisory, the German authorities blamed Russia outright — chiefly to justify the "mega-spending" on Germany's militarization, the Foreign Intelligence Service said.On August 5, Leipzig police said an airport employee had discovered a drone carrying an unidentified explosive device in the cargo aviation security zone. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt blamed Russia without providing any evidence.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/germany-made-up-drone-story-to-blame-russia-without-giving-proof--zakharova-1124661453.html

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