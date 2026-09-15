https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/outer-space-should-be-free-from-deployment-of-any-arms-russia-to-promote-this---kremlin-1124740875.html

Outer Space Must Be Weapons-Free, Russia to Champion Said Goal - Kremlin

Outer Space Must Be Weapons-Free, Russia to Champion Said Goal - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Outer space must be free from the deployment of any weapons, Russia will continue to promote this position and expects broad international consolidation on this issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2026-09-15T10:36+0000

2026-09-15T10:36+0000

2026-09-15T11:22+0000

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On Space DemilitarizationOn Monday, US Secretary of the Air Force Dr. Troy E. Meink said that the United States possesses a sufficient number of orbital weapons to protect its troops from adversaries. On UkraineRussia has seen US President Donald Trump's post on an energy truce with Ukraine and considers it a good initiative, Dmitry Peskov said.On Monday, Trump said on Truth Social that Ukraine had agreed to refrain from attacking Russia's energy targets.Ukraine attempted to strike at one of the energy facilities in Russia at night, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."At night, the Ukrainians did attempt to strike one of the energy facilities on the territory of Russia in one of the Russian regions," Peskov said.On Russian Gas Supplies to Europe and oilThe issue of Russian gas supplies to Europe can be discussed if it is beneficial to Moscow and the necessary volumes of gas are available, Dmitry Peskov said.There is a need to ensure the safe commercial navigation of oil tankers to fill the global fuel market, Dmitry Peskov said."We will fill and fill the domestic market, but as for the global market, it is not about production. The issue is the unhindered access of these oil products to world markets. And here it is necessary to ensure safe commercial navigation and navigation for oil-loading vessels," Peskov told reporters.Ukraine is not yet inclined to guarantee the safety of oil loading vessels, and vessels not only Russian, but also those of other countries, Peskov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russia-welcomes-any-call-on-ukraine-to-stop-strikes-on-civilian-economic-infrastructure---kremlin-1124736125.html

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