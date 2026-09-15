Outer Space Must Be Weapons-Free, Russia to Champion Said Goal - Kremlin
10:36 GMT 15.09.2026 (Updated: 11:22 GMT 15.09.2026)
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Outer space must be free from the deployment of any weapons, Russia will continue to promote this position and expects broad international consolidation on this issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Space Demilitarization
On Monday, US Secretary of the Air Force Dr. Troy E. Meink said that the United States possesses a sufficient number of orbital weapons to protect its troops from adversaries.
"Of course, [Russia] will continue [to promote this position]. We believe that space must be free from any weapons," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia is "counting on broad international consolidation to continue the work and advance the position in favor of the complete demilitarization of space."
On Ukraine
Russia has seen US President Donald Trump's post on an energy truce with Ukraine and considers it a good initiative, Dmitry Peskov said.
On Monday, Trump said on Truth Social that Ukraine had agreed to refrain from attacking Russia's energy targets.
"Yes, we have seen President Trump's post regarding the energy truce. On the whole, we certainly consider this to be a very good idea, a good initiative. We are in contact with the US. We are always for peaceful solutions," Peskov told reporters.
Ukraine attempted to strike at one of the energy facilities in Russia at night, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"At night, the Ukrainians did attempt to strike one of the energy facilities on the territory of Russia in one of the Russian regions," Peskov said.
On Russian Gas Supplies to Europe and oil
The issue of Russian gas supplies to Europe can be discussed if it is beneficial to Moscow and the necessary volumes of gas are available, Dmitry Peskov said.
"This is a commercial issue. If these supplies are profitable, first, and if it is possible to reserve the necessary volumes of gas for them, because many volumes have already been redirected to an alternative direction. If these two circumstances coincide, then it is quite possible to discuss it," Peskov told reporters, answering the question of whether Russia would like to return to exporting gas to Europe and whether prices for Europeans would be as low as before.
There is a need to ensure the safe commercial navigation of oil tankers to fill the global fuel market, Dmitry Peskov said.
"We will fill and fill the domestic market, but as for the global market, it is not about production. The issue is the unhindered access of these oil products to world markets. And here it is necessary to ensure safe commercial navigation and navigation for oil-loading vessels," Peskov told reporters.
Ukraine is not yet inclined to guarantee the safety of oil loading vessels, and vessels not only Russian, but also those of other countries, Peskov added.
"To resolve the problems in global markets, we need to address, first, the issue of safe navigation for oil tankers. And second, to lift all restrictions and all illegal sanctions on the supply of energy resources and petroleum products on the market, both from Russia and from all other countries that are under the burden of such sanctions," Peskov said.