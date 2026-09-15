https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/russia-china-discussing-launch-of-cross-border-routes-for-cargo-drones-1124741277.html
Russia, China Discussing Launch of Cross-Border Routes for Cargo Drones
Russia, China Discussing Launch of Cross-Border Routes for Cargo Drones
Sputnik International
Russia is actively negotiating with China to launch cross-border routes for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), with a pilot project planned for Blagoveshchensk, Dmitry Yadrov, the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), told Sputnik.
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In early September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was open to cooperation with all partners within the EAEU and other alliances to establish new cross-border routes for unmanned transport vehicles. He noted that the negotiations were in an active phase and discussions were already underway. The Worldl Youth Festival is taking place in Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17, with 10,000 participants from 191 countries attending. Sputnik is the festival's general media partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russia-and-china-discuss-cross-border-unmanned-road-freight-transport-routes-1124737617.html
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Russia, China Discussing Launch of Cross-Border Routes for Cargo Drones
YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) - Russia is actively negotiating with China to launch cross-border routes for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), with a pilot project planned for Blagoveshchensk, Dmitry Yadrov, the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), told Sputnik.
In early September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was open to cooperation with all partners within the EAEU and other alliances to establish new cross-border routes for unmanned transport vehicles.
"We are indeed cooperating with China in this area; a pilot project was proposed for Blagoveshchensk, and the matter is currently under discussion," Yadrov said on the sidelines of the World Youth Festival when asked which countries were involved in negotiations regarding the launch of cross-border UAV routes.
He noted that the negotiations were in an active phase and discussions were already underway.
The Worldl Youth Festival is taking place in Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17, with 10,000 participants from 191 countries attending. Sputnik is the festival's general media partner.