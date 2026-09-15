https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/russia-china-discussing-launch-of-cross-border-routes-for-cargo-drones-1124741277.html

Russia, China Discussing Launch of Cross-Border Routes for Cargo Drones

Russia, China Discussing Launch of Cross-Border Routes for Cargo Drones

Sputnik International

Russia is actively negotiating with China to launch cross-border routes for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), with a pilot project planned for Blagoveshchensk, Dmitry Yadrov, the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), told Sputnik.

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In early September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was open to cooperation with all partners within the EAEU and other alliances to establish new cross-border routes for unmanned transport vehicles. He noted that the negotiations were in an active phase and discussions were already underway. The Worldl Youth Festival is taking place in Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17, with 10,000 participants from 191 countries attending. Sputnik is the festival's general media partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russia-and-china-discuss-cross-border-unmanned-road-freight-transport-routes-1124737617.html

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