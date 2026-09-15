https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/russia-has-no-doubt-it-will-get-frozen-reserves-back---lavrov-1124740021.html

Russia Confident It Will Get Frozen Reserves Back - Lavrov

Russia Confident It Will Get Frozen Reserves Back - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia will succeed in returning its financial assets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

2026-09-15T09:16+0000

2026-09-15T09:16+0000

2026-09-15T09:29+0000

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sergey lavrov

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ukraine

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"The European Commission, as I said, still wants to confiscate these assets and then return them to us only after we pay Ukraine some reparations. We will secure the return of our gold and foreign exchange reserves, I have no doubt about that," Lavrov said at a roundtable discussion with ambassadors on Ukraine. Russia will fulfill all its obligations regarding the supply of oil and grain to global markets, despite pirate seizures of ships by the EU, Sergey Lavrov said."We understand the importance of exporting our hydrocarbons and our grain ... and we are restructuring our logistics and will fulfill all our obligations, despite the unlawful actions of the Western neo‑colonialists," Lavrov said.MOSCOW, September 15 (Sputnik) - Forced conscription in Ukraine will soon extend to women, Lavrov said."You regularly see footage showing the actions of so-called ‘man-hunters’ - those who round up young men, and even those who aren’t so young, on the streets of Kiev and other Ukrainian cities, dragging them into vehicles to forcibly send them to the front lines without any draft notices or official mobilization. I have no doubt that it will soon extend to women as well," Lavrov said.The Ukrainian military has been struggling with severe personnel shortages, while forceful actions by military recruitment officers to detain those subject to mobilization have led to scandals and protests. Videos of forced mobilization are widely circulating online, showing military recruitment officials dragging men into minibuses, often beating detainees and using force against them.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/eu-aiding-terrorism-by-transferring-income-from-frozen-russian-assets-to-ukraine--russian-mfa-spox-1124609555.html

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