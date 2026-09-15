https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/russia-hits-tanker-with-fuel-lubricants-for-ukrainian-troops-at-izmail-port-military-1124742956.html

Russia Hits Tanker With Fuel, Lubricants for Ukrainian Troops at Izmail Port — Military

Russia Hits Tanker With Fuel, Lubricants for Ukrainian Troops at Izmail Port — Military

Sputnik International

Russian armed forces struck a tanker carrying fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian military at the port of Izmail, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-09-15T17:00+0000

2026-09-15T17:00+0000

2026-09-15T17:00+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

strike

tanker

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/13/1124464613_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f0190f53c8b7382334a960c4b0926df0.jpg

"As a result of drone strikes, a vessel of the 'tanker' type in the port of Izmail — which had delivered fuel and lubricants intended to supply the Ukrainian armed forces — was hit," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian military also struck a train at the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny (also known as Yuzhnyi) while it was being loaded with cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement added. In the port of Chernomorsk (Chornomorsk), a sea ferry that had delivered cargo intended to supply the Ukrainian military was struck, the ministry said. "Strikes continued against railway infrastructure facilities in the western regions of Ukraine used to transport military cargo from European countries," the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/ukraines-fuel-reserves-and-military-might-bled-by-precise-russian-strikes-expert-1124738380.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, strike, tanker