https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/russia-hits-tanker-with-fuel-lubricants-for-ukrainian-troops-at-izmail-port-military-1124742956.html
Russia Hits Tanker With Fuel, Lubricants for Ukrainian Troops at Izmail Port — Military
Russia Hits Tanker With Fuel, Lubricants for Ukrainian Troops at Izmail Port — Military
Sputnik International
Russian armed forces struck a tanker carrying fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian military at the port of Izmail, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
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"As a result of drone strikes, a vessel of the 'tanker' type in the port of Izmail — which had delivered fuel and lubricants intended to supply the Ukrainian armed forces — was hit," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian military also struck a train at the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny (also known as Yuzhnyi) while it was being loaded with cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement added. In the port of Chernomorsk (Chornomorsk), a sea ferry that had delivered cargo intended to supply the Ukrainian military was struck, the ministry said. "Strikes continued against railway infrastructure facilities in the western regions of Ukraine used to transport military cargo from European countries," the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/ukraines-fuel-reserves-and-military-might-bled-by-precise-russian-strikes-expert-1124738380.html
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Russia Hits Tanker With Fuel, Lubricants for Ukrainian Troops at Izmail Port — Military
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces struck a tanker carrying fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian military at the port of Izmail, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As a result of drone strikes, a vessel of the 'tanker' type in the port of Izmail — which had delivered fuel and lubricants intended to supply the Ukrainian armed forces — was hit," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian military also struck a train at the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny (also known as Yuzhnyi) while it was being loaded with cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement added.
In the port of Chernomorsk (Chornomorsk), a sea ferry that had delivered cargo intended to supply the Ukrainian military was struck, the ministry said.
"Strikes continued against railway infrastructure facilities in the western regions of Ukraine used to transport military cargo from European countries," the statement read.