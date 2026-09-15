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Russia Wants to End Ukraine Conflict - Lavrov
Russia Wants to End Ukraine Conflict - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia wants to end the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
2026-09-15T09:53+0000
2026-09-15T09:53+0000
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On Ukraine"We want to resolve this conflict and appreciate our friends’ willingness to help in this effort," Lavrov said at the embassy roundtable on the situation around Ukraine, adding that if the US had not abandoned the Anchorage agreements, we would have been living in peace already for one year.Russia is always ready for negotiations on Ukraine and has never delayed them or tried to complicate them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, commenting on the prospects for the imminent convening of a new round of negotiations."We are always ready for negotiations. We have never delayed these negotiations or tried to complicate them," Lavrov said.If Ukraine is ready to resume negotiations, Russia agrees to them and has something to say, the minister said, adding that Russia has never changed its position on talks on Ukraine.On Russia-US RelationsRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he plans to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/russia-has-no-doubt-it-will-get-frozen-reserves-back---lavrov-1124740021.html
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Russia Wants to End Ukraine Conflict - Lavrov

09:53 GMT 15.09.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at a press conference following his meeting with Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at a press conference following his meeting with Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia wants to end the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

On Ukraine

"We want to resolve this conflict and appreciate our friends’ willingness to help in this effort," Lavrov said at the embassy roundtable on the situation around Ukraine, adding that if the US had not abandoned the Anchorage agreements, we would have been living in peace already for one year.
Russia is always ready for negotiations on Ukraine and has never delayed them or tried to complicate them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, commenting on the prospects for the imminent convening of a new round of negotiations.
"We are always ready for negotiations. We have never delayed these negotiations or tried to complicate them," Lavrov said.
If Ukraine is ready to resume negotiations, Russia agrees to them and has something to say, the minister said, adding that Russia has never changed its position on talks on Ukraine.
"We are ready to seek reasonable compromises within the framework of this position, but fundamentally, we have not changed our goal: to ensure our security, to prevent NATO from appearing on our borders, and to safeguard the legitimate rights of Russians and Russian‑speaking people who have lived on these lands for centuries," Lavov added.

On Russia-US Relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he plans to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
"I have a meeting with secretary Rubio scheduled in New York on the sidelines of the General Assembly," Lavrov said.
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