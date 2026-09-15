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Russian Forces Liberate Olkhovatka Settlement in Kharkov Region
Russian Forces Liberate Olkhovatka Settlement in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Olkhovatka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-09-15T09:32+0000
2026-09-15T09:32+0000
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"Control has been established over the settlement of Olkhovatka in the Kharkov region within the encirclement," the ministry said in a statement.The liberation of the settlement allows to expand the security zone Russia is establishing to prevent shelling of Russian territories by Ukrainian army.Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to:"Air defense systems shot down six guided aerial bombs and 589 unmanned aircraft of the airplane type," the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Liberate Olkhovatka Settlement in Kharkov Region

09:32 GMT 15.09.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankAssault units of the Volki Reconnaissance and Assault Brigade, part of the Volunteer Corps, conduct combat training in the Lugansk People's Republic.
Assault units of the Volki Reconnaissance and Assault Brigade, part of the Volunteer Corps, conduct combat training in the Lugansk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Olkhovatka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Control has been established over the settlement of Olkhovatka in the Kharkov region within the encirclement," the ministry said in a statement.
The liberation of the settlement allows to expand the security zone Russia is establishing to prevent shelling of Russian territories by Ukrainian army.
Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed formations amounted to over 345 military personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 12 vehicles, and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to:
Up to 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Up to 285 by the Vostok battlegroup, up to 200 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 165 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 35 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"Air defense systems shot down six guided aerial bombs and 589 unmanned aircraft of the airplane type," the ministry added.
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Shirokoe and Shevchenkovo Settlements in Kharkov Region
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