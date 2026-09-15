https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/russian-forces-liberate-olkhovatka-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124740384.html

Russian Forces Liberate Olkhovatka Settlement in Kharkov Region

Russian Forces Liberate Olkhovatka Settlement in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Olkhovatka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-09-15T09:32+0000

2026-09-15T09:32+0000

2026-09-15T09:32+0000

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"Control has been established over the settlement of Olkhovatka in the Kharkov region within the encirclement," the ministry said in a statement.The liberation of the settlement allows to expand the security zone Russia is establishing to prevent shelling of Russian territories by Ukrainian army.Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to:"Air defense systems shot down six guided aerial bombs and 589 unmanned aircraft of the airplane type," the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russia-liberates-shirokoe-and-shevchenkovo-in-kharkov-region-1124736268.html

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