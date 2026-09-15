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Russia's Zakharova Reveals Who Directs Drone Attacks Against Russia
Russia's Zakharova Reveals Who Directs Drone Attacks Against Russia
Sputnik International
Terrorist drone attacks against Russia are directed by those who declared a hybrid war on the country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
2026-09-15T11:06+0000
2026-09-15T11:06+0000
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"Every day we are subjected to drone attacks directed against us by those who declared this very hybrid war on Russia," Zakharova said, while speaking at the World Youth Festival. The World Youth Festival is being held from September 11-17 in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, with 10,000 people from 191 countries taking part. Sputnik is the festival's general information partner.
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Russia's Zakharova Reveals Who Directs Drone Attacks Against Russia

11:06 GMT 15.09.2026
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2026
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YEKATERINBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - Terrorist drone attacks against Russia are directed by those who declared a hybrid war on the country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"Every day we are subjected to drone attacks directed against us by those who declared this very hybrid war on Russia," Zakharova said, while speaking at the World Youth Festival.
The World Youth Festival is being held from September 11-17 in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, with 10,000 people from 191 countries taking part. Sputnik is the festival's general information partner.
In this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
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