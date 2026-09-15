https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/russias-zakharova-reveals-who-directs-drone-attacks-against-russia-1124741169.html

Russia's Zakharova Reveals Who Directs Drone Attacks Against Russia

Russia's Zakharova Reveals Who Directs Drone Attacks Against Russia

Sputnik International

Terrorist drone attacks against Russia are directed by those who declared a hybrid war on the country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

2026-09-15T11:06+0000

2026-09-15T11:06+0000

2026-09-15T11:06+0000

world

maria zakharova

russia

yekaterinburg

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116298090_0:0:2904:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_a12fbbace094c06fde2b8f52e5f86d43.jpg

"Every day we are subjected to drone attacks directed against us by those who declared this very hybrid war on Russia," Zakharova said, while speaking at the World Youth Festival. The World Youth Festival is being held from September 11-17 in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, with 10,000 people from 191 countries taking part. Sputnik is the festival's general information partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/zakharova-derides-sikorskis-fantasy-of-quickly-defeating-russia-1124734535.html

russia

yekaterinburg

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

maria zakharova, russia, yekaterinburg