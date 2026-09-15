https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/us-lost-over-50-aircraft-helicopters-uavs-during-operation-against-iran---report-1124743297.html
US Lost Over 50 Aircraft, Helicopters, UAVs During Operation Against Iran - Report
US Lost Over 50 Aircraft, Helicopters, UAVs During Operation Against Iran - Report
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 20 US aircraft and helicopters, as well as over 30 large drones, were destroyed or damaged during the military operation... 15.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-15T14:37+0000
2026-09-15T14:37+0000
2026-09-15T18:42+0000
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The report, prepared for Congress, covers the period from April 1 to June 30. The aviation losses are presented in a table within the document. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes from the Iranian side. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, though they subsequently exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
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military & intelligence, iran, israel, congress, us, f-15 eagle, a-10, ah-64 apache, mq-9 reaper
US Lost Over 50 Aircraft, Helicopters, UAVs During Operation Against Iran - Report
14:37 GMT 15.09.2026 (Updated: 18:42 GMT 15.09.2026)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 20 US aircraft and helicopters, as well as over 30 large drones, were destroyed or damaged during the military operation against Iran, according to a Lead Inspector General report reviewed by Sputnik on Tuesday.
The report, prepared for Congress, covers the period from April 1 to June 30. The aviation losses are presented in a table within the document.
The destroyed assets include four F-15E fighter jets, one A-10 attack aircraft, four AH-6 light helicopters, one AH-64 Apache attack helicopter, and one MH-60 Seahawk multi-mission helicopter.
Additionally, 30 MQ-9 Reaper attack-reconnaissance drones and one MQ-4C Triton reconnaissance drone were lost.
The document added that seven KC-135 aerial refueling tankers were damaged or destroyed.
The list of damaged assets also includes an F-35A fifth-generation fighter, an HH-60W search-and-rescue helicopter, and an E-3 Sentry airborne early warning and control aircraft.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes from the Iranian side. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, though they subsequently exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.