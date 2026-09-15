https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/us-lost-over-50-aircraft-helicopters-uavs-during-operation-against-iran---report-1124743297.html

US Lost Over 50 Aircraft, Helicopters, UAVs During Operation Against Iran - Report

US Lost Over 50 Aircraft, Helicopters, UAVs During Operation Against Iran - Report

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 20 US aircraft and helicopters, as well as over 30 large drones, were destroyed or damaged during the military operation... 15.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-15T14:37+0000

2026-09-15T14:37+0000

2026-09-15T18:42+0000

us-israel war on iran

military & intelligence

iran

israel

congress

us

f-15 eagle

a-10

ah-64 apache

mq-9 reaper

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092645956_0:0:3486:1961_1920x0_80_0_0_48544dae41a40d44e78b7a734ae7aa38.jpg

The report, prepared for Congress, covers the period from April 1 to June 30. The aviation losses are presented in a table within the document. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes from the Iranian side. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, though they subsequently exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/us-spent-22-bln-on-munitions-during-operation-against-iran--report-1124742056.html

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military & intelligence, iran, israel, congress, us, f-15 eagle, a-10, ah-64 apache, mq-9 reaper