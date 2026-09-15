https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/us-spent-22-bln-on-munitions-during-operation-against-iran--report-1124742056.html

US Spent $22 Bln on Munitions During Operation Against Iran – Report

US Spent $22 Bln on Munitions During Operation Against Iran – Report

Sputnik International

The United States spent almost $22 billion on munitions during its military campaign against Iran, according to a Lead Inspector General report reviewed by Sputnik on Tuesday.

2026-09-15T13:02+0000

2026-09-15T13:02+0000

2026-09-15T13:02+0000

world

military & intelligence

us

congress

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/05/1124265452_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_21e46ef5c31a964f307b998c7e636042.jpg

"The estimate includes $7.4 billion of cumulative obligations (incremental costs) for OEF [Operation Epic Fury], $22.3 billion for expended munitions, and $3.7 billion in equipment losses…," the report said. The report added, however, that these figures are estimates, as the operation's budget was not approved by Congress, complicating the compilation of detailed reports. The New York Times reported in June that during the conflict with Iran, the US has nearly exhausted its stockpiles of stealth cruise missiles, fired a decade's worth of typical peacetime procurement of Tomahawk missiles, and consumed two years' worth of total US production capacity for Patriot missiles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/iran-seizes-1m-advanced-us-navy-underwater-drone-in-hormuz-developer-confirms-loss-1124702637.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military & intelligence, us, congress, iran