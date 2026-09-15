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US Spent $22 Bln on Munitions During Operation Against Iran – Report
US Spent $22 Bln on Munitions During Operation Against Iran – Report
Sputnik International
The United States spent almost $22 billion on munitions during its military campaign against Iran, according to a Lead Inspector General report reviewed by Sputnik on Tuesday.
2026-09-15T13:02+0000
2026-09-15T13:02+0000
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"The estimate includes $7.4 billion of cumulative obligations (incremental costs) for OEF [Operation Epic Fury], $22.3 billion for expended munitions, and $3.7 billion in equipment losses…," the report said. The report added, however, that these figures are estimates, as the operation's budget was not approved by Congress, complicating the compilation of detailed reports. The New York Times reported in June that during the conflict with Iran, the US has nearly exhausted its stockpiles of stealth cruise missiles, fired a decade's worth of typical peacetime procurement of Tomahawk missiles, and consumed two years' worth of total US production capacity for Patriot missiles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/iran-seizes-1m-advanced-us-navy-underwater-drone-in-hormuz-developer-confirms-loss-1124702637.html
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US Spent $22 Bln on Munitions During Operation Against Iran – Report

13:02 GMT 15.09.2026
© AP Photo / Erin ScottHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi administers the oath to members of the 117th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi administers the oath to members of the 117th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2026
© AP Photo / Erin Scott
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States spent almost $22 billion on munitions during its military campaign against Iran, according to a Lead Inspector General report reviewed by Sputnik on Tuesday.
"The estimate includes $7.4 billion of cumulative obligations (incremental costs) for OEF [Operation Epic Fury], $22.3 billion for expended munitions, and $3.7 billion in equipment losses…," the report said.
The report added, however, that these figures are estimates, as the operation's budget was not approved by Congress, complicating the compilation of detailed reports.
The New York Times reported in June that during the conflict with Iran, the US has nearly exhausted its stockpiles of stealth cruise missiles, fired a decade's worth of typical peacetime procurement of Tomahawk missiles, and consumed two years' worth of total US production capacity for Patriot missiles.
IRGC Navy missile boats depart for snap drills, August 2, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2026
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9 September, 09:36 GMT
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