https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/us-remains-at-disadvantage-in-escalation-involving-houthis---reports-1124742360.html
US Remains at Disadvantage in Escalation Involving Houthis - Reports
US Remains at Disadvantage in Escalation Involving Houthis - Reports
Sputnik International
A conflict involving the Shiite military-political movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) puts the United States at a disadvantage in all cases, Western media reported on Tuesday.
2026-09-15T13:11+0000
2026-09-15T13:11+0000
2026-09-15T13:11+0000
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Axios reported last week that US President Donald Trump had rejected requests from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to launch strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. On Monday, US Vice President JD Vance said that the US had established direct contact with the Houthis amid their advance in the Red Sea region. The US could either join the Saudi-backed Yemeni armed forces, which have already failed to repel Houthi attacks, or leave the region to deal with the Houthis on its own, but neither option is particularly appealing to the US, the report said. At the same time, one diplomat from the region described the US refusal to participate in combat operations as "a kind of disregard." A US administration official responded to Western media's request for comment with the same statement he had used to address the situation even before the current escalation. The situation in Yemen escalated in mid-July when pro-government forces struck Sana’a Airport just as a plane from Iran carrying a delegation of Houthi leaders was landing. The Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia for this and declared war on it until the blockade around the territories under its control is lifted. Over the past week, they have made significant advances in southwestern and western Yemen, seizing the Red Sea coast and settlements near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, including the important port of Mokha.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/houthis-take-control-of-all-of-yemens-red-sea-islands---political-leadership-member-1124713574.html
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US Remains at Disadvantage in Escalation Involving Houthis - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A conflict involving the Shiite military-political movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) puts the United States at a disadvantage in all cases, Western media reported on Tuesday.
Axios reported last week that US President Donald Trump had rejected requests from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to launch strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. On Monday, US Vice President JD Vance said that the US had established direct contact with the Houthis amid their advance in the Red Sea region.
The US could either join the Saudi-backed Yemeni armed forces, which have already failed to repel Houthi attacks, or leave the region to deal with the Houthis on its own, but neither option is particularly appealing to the US, the report said.
At the same time, one diplomat from the region described the US refusal to participate in combat operations as "a kind of disregard."
"They feel they don’t want to go into any conflict in the region besides Iran despite the fact it is a strategic setback to the US," the diplomat said.
A US administration official responded to Western media's request for comment with the same statement he had used to address the situation even before the current escalation.
"The United States is focused on protecting our core national security interests - such as ensuring freedom of navigation in the Red Sea - while empowering our regional partners to take the lead in managing and resolving regional security challenges," he said.
The situation in Yemen escalated in mid-July when pro-government forces struck Sana’a Airport just as a plane from Iran carrying a delegation of Houthi leaders was landing. The Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia for this and declared war on it until the blockade around the territories under its control is lifted.
Over the past week, they have made significant advances in southwestern and western Yemen, seizing the Red Sea coast and settlements near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, including the important port of Mokha.