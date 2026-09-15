International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/us-remains-at-disadvantage-in-escalation-involving-houthis---reports-1124742360.html
US Remains at Disadvantage in Escalation Involving Houthis - Reports
US Remains at Disadvantage in Escalation Involving Houthis - Reports
Sputnik International
A conflict involving the Shiite military-political movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) puts the United States at a disadvantage in all cases, Western media reported on Tuesday.
2026-09-15T13:11+0000
2026-09-15T13:11+0000
world
us
yemen
red sea
saudi arabia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340561_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bf5fdf91f577c78a3db73e88c0f938a0.jpg
Axios reported last week that US President Donald Trump had rejected requests from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to launch strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. On Monday, US Vice President JD Vance said that the US had established direct contact with the Houthis amid their advance in the Red Sea region. The US could either join the Saudi-backed Yemeni armed forces, which have already failed to repel Houthi attacks, or leave the region to deal with the Houthis on its own, but neither option is particularly appealing to the US, the report said. At the same time, one diplomat from the region described the US refusal to participate in combat operations as "a kind of disregard." A US administration official responded to Western media's request for comment with the same statement he had used to address the situation even before the current escalation. The situation in Yemen escalated in mid-July when pro-government forces struck Sana’a Airport just as a plane from Iran carrying a delegation of Houthi leaders was landing. The Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia for this and declared war on it until the blockade around the territories under its control is lifted. Over the past week, they have made significant advances in southwestern and western Yemen, seizing the Red Sea coast and settlements near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, including the important port of Mokha.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/houthis-take-control-of-all-of-yemens-red-sea-islands---political-leadership-member-1124713574.html
yemen
red sea
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340561_46:0:2777:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22c6fbdffa4acac03f1dc2c37d93ee66.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, yemen, red sea, saudi arabia
us, yemen, red sea, saudi arabia

US Remains at Disadvantage in Escalation Involving Houthis - Reports

13:11 GMT 15.09.2026
© AP Photo / Osamah AbdulrahmanHouthi supporters attend a rally against the US airstrikes on Yemen and the Israeli offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza SAtrip, in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, March 8, 2024.
Houthi supporters attend a rally against the US airstrikes on Yemen and the Israeli offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza SAtrip, in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, March 8, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2026
© AP Photo / Osamah Abdulrahman
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A conflict involving the Shiite military-political movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) puts the United States at a disadvantage in all cases, Western media reported on Tuesday.
Axios reported last week that US President Donald Trump had rejected requests from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to launch strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. On Monday, US Vice President JD Vance said that the US had established direct contact with the Houthis amid their advance in the Red Sea region.
The US could either join the Saudi-backed Yemeni armed forces, which have already failed to repel Houthi attacks, or leave the region to deal with the Houthis on its own, but neither option is particularly appealing to the US, the report said.
At the same time, one diplomat from the region described the US refusal to participate in combat operations as "a kind of disregard."
"They feel they don’t want to go into any conflict in the region besides Iran despite the fact it is a strategic setback to the US," the diplomat said.
A US administration official responded to Western media's request for comment with the same statement he had used to address the situation even before the current escalation.
"The United States is focused on protecting our core national security interests - such as ensuring freedom of navigation in the Red Sea - while empowering our regional partners to take the lead in managing and resolving regional security challenges," he said.
The situation in Yemen escalated in mid-July when pro-government forces struck Sana’a Airport just as a plane from Iran carrying a delegation of Houthi leaders was landing. The Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia for this and declared war on it until the blockade around the territories under its control is lifted.
Over the past week, they have made significant advances in southwestern and western Yemen, seizing the Red Sea coast and settlements near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, including the important port of Mokha.
People loyal to the Shiite Houthi movement - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2026
Military
Houthis Take Control of All of Yemen's Red Sea Islands - Political Leadership Member
10 September, 18:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала